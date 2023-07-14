Comic Leighann Lord Comes to 'Funny Women Of A Certain Age' Comedy Show at City Winery

Standup comedian / author / conference MC Leighann Lord will be among the performers featured at the “Funny Women Of A Certain Age” (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of “female comics who tell it like it is” – on Monday, July 24, 2023 @ City Winery in Manhattan.

Ms. Lord will be joined at the 8:00pm show (doors @ 6:00pm) by FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America), Maureen Langan (America's Got Talent) and some special guests. Tickets are $29.75 – $35.70. Dinner and full bar are available throughout the show.The venue no longer requires masks and proof of vaccination. City Winery is located at 25 11th Ave, (15th Street) in Manhattan. Subway: take the A/C/E to 14th Street. For reservations and further information, contact:https://www.citywinery.com / (646) 751-6033

Leighann (http://www.veryfunnylady.com) is a seasoned, NYC-based standup comedian who has been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The View, and in the Netflix Def Comedy Jam 25th Anniversary Special. She's performed for the troops in the Middle East, was named one of the 35 Most Hilarious Comedians of Diversity, was a national finalist in the American Black Film Festival-HBO Comedy Wings Competition, and received the American Humanist Association's Humanist Arts Award. In addition, she is currently host of the Center For Inquiry's online lecture series, Skeptical Inquirer Presents and the emcee of the prestigious Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop.

FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery produced the third edition of the show “Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age” for a major cable television network in 2021. A Brooklyn native, Carole who has a decades-long career as a writer, producer and performer including making over two dozen television appearances, long-term residencies in Las Vegas and entertaining US troops overseas calls FWOACA “a comedy show for the ages.” Part of an ongoing series ad upcoming national tour with a rotating cast of comedians, Carole adds the show comes “straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all.” For more information, go to: www.funnywomenofacertainage.com or contact: woacashow@gmail.com