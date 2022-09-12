Comedic Genius Seth Herzog, Adam Pally And Friends To Celebrate 18 Years Of Sweet At Chelsea Music Hall

Sweet, the long-running comedy and variety show created by comedic genius Seth Herzog celebrates its 18th year with a special show on September 20th at Chelsea Music Hall.

A staple of New York City's comedy scene, the monthly event has hosted hundreds of the top names in comedy and entertainment over the years including Paul Rudd, Ed Helms, Janeane Garofalo, Quest Love and Will Forte.

Herzog's upcoming anniversary celebration will welcome guests including comedians Adam Pally (TruTV's "101 Places to Party Before You Die," "Happy Endings"), Julio Torres (currently starring in HBO's "Los Espooky's and former SNL writer) and Jade Catta-Preta (E!'s "The Soup"), actor Dallas Roberts ("American Rust," "Big Sky"), New York cabaret star and actor Larry Owens (original star of Broadway's "A Strange Loop, "Life & Beth," "Search Party"), dancer Chris Matasevic, as well as others who will be announced closer to the show.

"Over the course of my career in NYC, I've established relationships with a lot of actors and comedians, and I try to make the show as much fun for them as it is for the audience. And yes, you never know who is going to show up on stage on at any given show." says Seth Herzog, creator of Sweet.

Herzog's infinite list of funny friends has continued to grow over the span of his comedy career, which started when he was 23. Since 2009, Herzog has been the warm-up comic and a cast member on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." His long list of comedic appearances includes "John Oliver's NY Stand Up" and the "Chappelle Show" as well as roles on "30 Rock" and "Broad City."

Sweet started in 2004 at The Slipper Room before landing at Chelsea Music Hall four years ago. Herzog was the first host to take the stage when Chelsea Music Hall opened in September 2018. The hip and energetic downtown LIVE venue is located in the belly of Chelsea Market, with a 15th Street entrance, and it has welcomed guests from local to global musical acts and label showcases, to live podcasts and comedy shows, filmed and live streamed performances, and even Vogue balls to critically acclaimed off-off-Broadway musical runs.

"This month we celebrate our fourth year in business, and it's incredible to do so with Seth and the Sweet family - since he was the first entertainer we launched at CMH," said Michael Ginsberg, co-owner. "Each month, when Seth takes the stage, his special guests and A-list entertainers continue to surprise and energize a packed house with contagious laughter. We couldn't be more thrilled to house and help produce the legacy that is Sweet."

Sweet's upcoming show promises to bring special guests stars and an unforgettable evening of laughs. Sweet is a monthly event that takes place at Chelsea Music Hall. For more information on the upcoming show and to purchase tickets can be purchased here.

Sweet's 18th anniversary celebration will take place on September 20th starting at 8pm. Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011.

For more information on Seth Herzog follow him on Instagram @sethzog or visit www.thesethherzog.com.

For more information and a list of upcoming events at Chelsea Music Hall visit www.chelseamusichall.com.