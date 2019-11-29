Comedian Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome Will Be Featured At Banana Pudding Jazz Jam at Nuyorican Poets Café

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will join actor/producer/vocalist Rome Neal for a night of jazz and jokes at his next "Banana Pudding Jazz Jam" scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Nuyorican Poets Café in Manhattan.

The 9:30pm show will feature music by the Benny Rubin Jr. Quartet and advance $15.00 tickets can be purchased at www.nuyorican.org

The Café is located at 236 East 3rd Street (between Aves. B & C) Subway: "F" to Second Ave, "N" or "R" to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place and for further information contact: romekyn@earthlink.net or 718-288-8048.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. She is at home on a cruise ship, casino, or comedy club stage.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits including: "American Captives: Lena Baker & Sandra Bland" (United Solo Festival on Theatre Row in Manhattan), Saviour? (Dwyer Cultural Center), Another Man's Poison, Antigone Asata Shakur, T'was The Night Before Kwanzaa (Black Spectrum and Billie Holiday Theaters), and Real Black Men Don't Sit Crosslegged On The Floor (New Federal Theater, Best Ensemble AUDELCO Award.) She is also the November 2019 recipient of the Longevity in Multi Disciplinary Artistic Achievement award presented to her by The Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.





