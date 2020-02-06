Comedian Matchmaker Emma Vernon Is Back With A Valentine's Edition Of IN A WORLD: THE DATING SHOW!
Millennial matchmaker and comedian Emma Vernon has created plenty of successful blind dates on her matchmaking improv show In A World: The Dating Show, and now she is ready for her next challenge: to make two strangers fall in love... on stage, on the first date.
In this special Valentine's Day edition of In A World: The Dating Show, join Vernon on her ultimate yenta quest: cultivating love at first sight.
Through a mix of scientific research, her expertise as a matchmaker, and her own hilarious personal experiences, Vernon has devised her own foul-proof genuine, but also comical method on how to fall in love on the first date and now she's ready to take it to the stage. Join her as she guides the audience and two brave singles on one-of-kind, interactive, specially curated first date, full of challenges, performances, and more, all designed with the end goal of love.
Be a part of someone else's love story, and once you've hit your breaking point, stay for your own, at the singles after party with a DJ and dance floor immediately following.
Is chemistry a perfect science after all? Let's find out!
FEBRUARY 15. DOORS 7P. SHOW 8P. 21+
@ Chelsea Music Hall
GET TIX HERE:
https://link.dice.fm/TCtJ3DSwq3
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)