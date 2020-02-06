Comedian Matchmaker Emma Vernon Is Back With A Valentine's Edition Of IN A WORLD: THE DATING SHOW!

Millennial matchmaker and comedian Emma Vernon has created plenty of successful blind dates on her matchmaking improv show In A World: The Dating Show, and now she is ready for her next challenge: to make two strangers fall in love... on stage, on the first date.

In this special Valentine's Day edition of In A World: The Dating Show, join Vernon on her ultimate yenta quest: cultivating love at first sight.

Through a mix of scientific research, her expertise as a matchmaker, and her own hilarious personal experiences, Vernon has devised her own foul-proof genuine, but also comical method on how to fall in love on the first date and now she's ready to take it to the stage. Join her as she guides the audience and two brave singles on one-of-kind, interactive, specially curated first date, full of challenges, performances, and more, all designed with the end goal of love.

Be a part of someone else's love story, and once you've hit your breaking point, stay for your own, at the singles after party with a DJ and dance floor immediately following.

Is chemistry a perfect science after all? Let's find out!

FEBRUARY 15. DOORS 7P. SHOW 8P. 21+

@ Chelsea Music Hall

GET TIX HERE:

https://link.dice.fm/TCtJ3DSwq3





