Comedian Josh Johnson Will Host the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Comedian, writer and creator Josh Johnson is set to host The 30th Annual Webby Awards, which will return on Monday, May 11th to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event will celebrate achievements across podcasts, AI, websites, creators, video & film, social media, games, apps & software, and more.

For the last three decades, the Webby Awards have celebrated excellence on the Internet by recognizing and celebrating the people and ideas pushing mediums forward. Each year, the event champions those pushing digital creativity forward, ensuring the internet is more accessible for all, and spotlighting the Webby Awards’ tradition: five-word acceptance speeches.

Emmy-nominated and NAACP award-winning writer, stand-up comedian and actor, Josh Johnson first found success with NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he was a writer and made his late-night debut in 2017. Since then, Johnson has been a fixture at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he started as a writer and is currently a rotating host and correspondent.

With over 10 million followers across his social media, Johnson recently wrapped up his sold-out FLOWERS TOUR, which took him to 112 cities around the globe. He is also a writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand-up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over half a billion times by people all over the world.

“I’m really honored to be hosting this year’s Webby’s,” said comedian Josh Johnson. “The internet and social media we have can be pretty devastating sometimes, so to come together and celebrate more of the internet we want is a dream.”

Last year’s winners include Amelia Dimoldenberg, Apple, Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, Caitlin Clark, Caleb Simpson, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett,, Duolingo, Google Gemini, Gracie Abrams, Jake Shane, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jools Lebron, Kendrick Lamar, Marcello Hernández, Netflix, Notion AI, Obama Foundation, OURA, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Skibidi Toilet, Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift, Trixie Mattel, YouTube, Walton Goggins, Wordle and more.

The Webby Awards bring together every corner of the internet to celebrate the most impactful moments, people, and voices of internet culture. Over the last 30 years, The Webby Awards has expanded across 8 media categories. Nominees for this year’s Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 31st.

Photo Credit: John Cafaro