Colin Heshmat to Celebrate ELASTIC GROOVE Studio Debut at Five Spot Jazz

Jazz pianist Colin Heshmat is set to mark the release of his debut studio album ELASTIC GROOVE with a live performance at Five Spot Jazz in New York City on Thursday, July 23, from 8 to 10 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The album, out the same day on HMC Records, features Heshmat alongside trumpeter Ryo Sasaki, bassist Yuma Takagi, and drummer Ben Cliness, with the set drawing on post-bop originals and jazz standards. Five Spot Jazz is located at 231 East 9th Street in Manhattan.

Colin Heshmat, who has been part of the New York jazz scene since 2019, although inspired by many earlier piano giants, already has developed his own sound within the jazz modern mainstream. On his studio recording debut ELASTIC GROOVE, he captures and celebrates the collaborative spirit of New York's jazz community.

The pianist is joined by trumpeter Ryo Sasaki, bassist Yuma Takagi, and drummer Ben Cliness on eight originals inspired by his life in New York, and fresh renditions of three standards.

Sasaki's mellow tone on the trumpet is a perfect fit for the opener, 'Sea Breeze,' which has a relaxed melody and a laidback feeling taken at a medium tempo pace. The boppish blues 'Corner Spot' is an homage to the delis of New York with Heshmat's playing occasionally showing the influence of McCoy Tyner. His 'Elastic Groove,' dedicated to his wife Olivia and the rewards and challenges of life partnerships in general, is an energetic jazz waltz.

The themes of 'Centre Street Theme I' and 'Centre Street Theme II' were composed after the pianist served jury duty. The aggressive playing on the harmonically advanced 'Centre Street Theme I' contrasts with the relatively thoughtful 'Centre Street Theme II.' They are followed by the tongue-twister melody of 'Ember' which includes a colorful and concise drum solo from Cliness.

'Morning In Midtown,' which is in 5/4 time, has a quietly joyful melody and warm trumpet and piano solos. The standard 'Just Friends' is modernized by Heshmat while retaining its well-known melody and swing. The pianist comes up with fresh ideas during a trio rendition of Kenny Dorham's 'Blue Bossa.' 'Systems' starts out emulating a machine before evolving into a modal piece that has a subtle but insistent rhythm that returns forcefully in several spots. ELASTIC GROOVE concludes with a spirited rendition of Herbie Hancock's 'Cantaloupe Island' that features blazing solos from Sasaki, Heshmat, and a strong statement from bassist Takagi.

Colin Heshmat grew up in Springfield, Illinois and studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After a period playing in the Midwest, he moved to New York City in 2019. His teachers along the way included Barry Harris, Fred Hersch, and Donald Vega. Heshmat has performed regularly at the Knickerbocker Bar and Grill and each Wednesday night at the NH Collection Hotel. He has also performed at Minton's Playhouse, Smalls, Mezzrow and Fat Cat, and throughout the United States including in Chicago (Andy's Club and the Green Mill), at Minneapolis' Jazz Central, and Atlanta's Velvet Note. Additionally, he has had the opportunity to share the stage with such artists as the late Roy Hargrove, Winard Harper, and Bobby Broom.

ELASTIC GROOVE, which features Colin Heshmat as a creative pianist, skilled composer, and an inspired bandleader, is a major step forward for the young artist.

TRACK LISTING

1. Sea Breeze (Colin Heshmat) 6:38

2. Corner Spot (Colin Heshmat) 3:44

3. Elastic Groove (Colin Heshmat) 5:11

4. Centre Street Theme I (Colin Heshmat) 5:31

5. Centre Street Theme II (Colin Heshmat) 6:04

6. Ember (Colin Heshmat) 4:18

7. Morning in Midtown (Colin Heshmat) 4:23

8. Just Friends (John Klenner & Sam Lewis) 4:10

9. Blue Bossa (Kenny Dorham) 6:03

10. Systems (Colin Heshmat) 5:41

11. Cantaloupe Island (Herbie Hancock) 7:01

MUSICIANS

Colin Heshmat - Piano, Ryo Sasaki - Trumpet, Yuma Takagi - Bass, Ben Cliness - Drums

SHOW DETAILS

Five Spot Jazz, 231 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003. Fivespotjazz.com / (347) 855-7768

Colin Heshmat appears every Wednesday at NH Collection Hotel Residency (Midtown, NYC) — 8:00 - 11:00pm, Madison Avenue (22 E 38th St)

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