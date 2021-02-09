Cody Renard Richard to Join Upcoming Episode of TAKE A BOW Podcast

Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

A January Recap for this youthfully fun podcast is once again impressive for this podcast. The two co-hosts were joined by guests such as Lion King's and Us star Shahadi Wright Joseph, Book of Mormon's and Ratatouille's JJ Nieman, America's Got Talent's and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Luke Islam, and Mary Poppins' and The Audience's Elizabeth Teeter. The hosts finished off the month with a Happy Trails for co-host Sydney Lucas by airing an episode with the two talking about attending award ceremonies. Take A Bow will continue to have weekly episodes solely hosted by Eli Tokash

As each episode continues to have its own topic and theme, they introduced many new aspects of the industry with their new guests. Shahadi Wright Joseph shares what it's like to put on a show virtually during quarantine and the difference of the audition process as a voice over actor and an on camera actor. In Luke Islam's episode, he opens up about the process of America's Got Talent, filming a brand new TV show with Covid restrictions, and his love for Broadway, Waitress in particular. JJ Nieman introduces several new topics such as "TheatreTok", the theatre side of Tik Tok, and the success he has had creating videos, as well as breaking down what it is like to be a swing on Broadway. For more about these episodes, and all others, listen to the full episode of Take A Bow on all podcast platforms to hear from your favorite Broadway Stars.

The month of February is bound to be another great month for the promising podcast. The month started with Host Eli Tokash taking over as full time host, as he welcomed Motown and Ain't Too Proud star Jawan Jackson. This week's coming episode on Thursday, February 11th, features stage manager Cody Renard Richard.



Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. The podcast allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's guests include, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook, Elizabeth Teeter, Emerson Steele, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, JJ Nieman, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O'Hara, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Luke Islam, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Salisha Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

