Co-Op Theatre East Announces LIVING RADIO Monthly Series Of Live Radio Plays At FRIGID New York's Kraine Theater

LIVING RADIO, Co-Op Theatre East's series of radio plays written and performed from the news of the day is now a monthly series at FRIGID New York's Kraine Theater, performing at 7 pm on the second Monday of each month.

Formerly known as Radio COTE, Living Radio stages live performances of radio plays that re-imagine current events, exploring alternate present realities. The results range from the absurdly wacky to the poignantly reflective, from apocalyptic to aspirational, but they're always clever, fun, and inspired. Each play begins with a 90 second "Living Newspaper" performance which presents a theatricalized version of the particular news story before the revisionist radio play.

Four new plays are presented each evening, featuring members of Co-Op Theatre East's Ensemble collaborating with an incredible array of independent theatre artists, mixing and matching in the roles of playwright, director, and actor, with all shows sound-designed and engineered by producer Robert A. K. Gonyo. New York theatre artists who have appeared in previous iterations of LIVING RADIO include Jen Browne, Kerrie Bond, Michael Callahan, Kristin Cantwell, Alexandra Cohler, Sarah Chichester, Casey Cleverly, Lauren Curet, Rachel Dart, Hannah Fairchild, Gavin Cranmer, Tara Gadomski, Laura Iris Hill, Edmond Malin, Jeremy Duncan Pape, Giverny Petitmermet, Cat Plazas, Duncan Pflaster, Ashley Marinaccio, Sarah Misch, Kari Morris, Roger Nasser, Michael Rehse, Tyrant Rex, Mac Rogers, Jennifer Sandella, Anna Savant, Aliza Shane, Iliana Stein, and Emily C.A. Snyder.

Each play is also recorded as a podcast, available within 24 hours after the performance. Listen to them all at cooptheatreeast.org.

All performances at 7:00 PM:

Monday, October 14, 2019

Monday, November 11, 2019

Monday, December 9, 2019

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 (special night!)

Monday, February 10, 2020

no show in March

Monday, April 13, 2020

Monday, May 11, 2020

Monday, June 8, 2020

Monday, July 13, 2020

Monday, August 10, 2020

Tickets: $20, available online at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/livingradio

The Kraine Theater

85 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003

(first-floor theater, no wheelchair access)

Co-Op Theatre East believes in the power of art to foster a dialogue for social change. Founded in April 2008 by Casey Cleverly, Robert A. K. Gonyo and Ashley Marinaccio, three classmates in the Performance Studies graduate program at NYU, COTE was formed to create theatre that actively works to challenge the status quo and create lasting social change. We provide an entertaining performance forum in which to ask evocative, challenging questions of artists and audiences on our way to creating collaborative answers. cooptheatreeast.org.





