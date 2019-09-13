Clearview Energy And The New York Yankees Announce Partnership

Clearview Energy, the leader in the green energy industry, is proud to announce its partnership with the New York Yankees. As part of the partnership, Clearview Energy will be giving away thousands of tickets to foster children in the New York tri-state area to attend Yankees games against the Los Angeles Angels on September 17-19 and the Toronto Blue Jays from September 20-22.

"We are excited to be working with Clearview Energy to give these children an amazing day at the ball park," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. "The Yankees believe that hard work, dedication, and setting goals are so important and it doesn't matter where you come from when you dream big."

"As a foster parent myself, I know the importance of role models and making memories and what better way to do this than at a New York Yankees game," said Frank McGovern, CEO of Dallas-based Clearview Energy. "The New York Yankees reflect the diversity and spirit of New York City and working with an organization that embodies tradition the way they do emphasizes how to stay true and loyal in a world that is constantly changing."

"The New York Yankees were the first major North American team to join UN Sports for Climate Action and working with them reinforces our commitment to advancements that are making the world a better place through green energy," said McGovern.

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Clearview Energy is a supplier of 100% Green Energy throughout 14 states in the U.S. They provide customers with energy products and services in ways that protect the environment. They believe that customers are their greatest asset and are driven to align environmental values with everyday needs. Founded in 2006, Clearview Energy has experienced triple-digit growth as more and more customers are choosing energy derived from clean sources such as solar, wind and hydro.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You