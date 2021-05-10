Classical Discoveries With Marvin Rosen Presents WPRB Radio Tribute To Asian American Composers

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, for the next two Wednesday mornings (May 12 and May 19) from 7:00 to 10:00am, Classical Discoveries, with host Marvin Rosen, will air two programs completely devoted to music by Asian American composers. The two-part series is called In The Year of The Ox - WPRB Radio tribute to Asian American Composers.

"Classical Discoveries" is a unique radio program dedicated to spotlighting little known repertoire of all musical periods with an emphasis on the very old (Baroque and before) and the very new. It is truly amazing how much worthwhile early and new music is available, but rarely, if ever, played on other radio stations. If you are tired of the Bach Brandenburg Concertos, don't worry; you will never hear them on this program.

Since May 1997, Marvin Rosen, pianist, music educator and producer has been radio host of the ASCAP Award winning weekly program Classical Discoveries on WPRB. Host and producer Marvin Rosen celebrates new music and living composers all year long.

Having total freedom to choose his own programs, Marvin Rosen rejects all rules that are followed by many classical radio stations. He has created a treasure chest full of special broadcasts with playlists which would be hard to match. This spectacular 2-day program featuring music by Asian American composers in observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is one of those very special events.

In The Year of The Ox - WPRB Radio tribute to Asian American Composers will air on Wednesday May 12 and Wednesday May 19 - from 7:00am till 10:00am at: WPRB 103.3FM Princeton NJ, or on the Internet at: http://www.wprb.com/

Here is a sample of the extraordinary composers included in the upcoming tribute to Asian American composers in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: