Circle Theatre Presents Cabaret
Tickets on Sale Now!
Circle Theatre Presents Cabaret
This re-envisioned classic has audiences begging for more!
"A masterpiece of musical theatre..."
- Tom Williams, ChicagoCritic.com
Cabaret
On Stage at Circle Theatre
July 15 -31
Take advantage of this special Broadway World offer!
Use Promo Code: BROADWAYCABARET
Get $5 off your Cabaret tickets
Circle Theatre welcomes audiences back with a re-envisioned production of Cabaret featuring the music you love and new faces you'll never forget!
Circle Theatre
Tickets and details HERE or by phone at 616.456.6656
Box Office
1703 Robinson Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506