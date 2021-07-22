Circle Theatre Presents Cabaret

This re-envisioned classic has audiences begging for more!

"A masterpiece of musical theatre..."

- Tom Williams, ChicagoCritic.com

Cabaret

On Stage at Circle Theatre

July 15 -31

Circle Theatre welcomes audiences back with a re-envisioned production of Cabaret featuring the music you love and new faces you'll never forget!

Circle Theatre

Tickets and details HERE or by phone at 616.456.6656

Box Office

1703 Robinson Rd. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506