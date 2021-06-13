Circle Theatre Leaves Audiences 'Crazy' for Patsy Cline

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley - based on a true story.

JUNE 3-6 | 9-13 | 16-20

RATED: PG - Mild Language, Adult Situations

Circle On The Lawn Production

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston names Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall To Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love Always...Patsy Cline."

Presented by special arrangement with APC, Inc. and Ted Swindley Productions

