Chrysi Sylaidi Stars In Video Performance DISTANCE, Part Of Eclipses Group Theatre's Shelter In Love Project

Embracing the cross section between creativity and technology, international actress Chrysi Sylaidi used the inspiration around her to create a moving project about the different ways humans distance themselves from love, from others, and from themselves, especially during a pandemic.

Chrysi starring as Nesa, wrote, produced, and directed Distance, a deep and moving short film which highlights the emotional and draining effects of distancing ourselves from society, touch, and the ones we love. The film explores distance in varying ways: from our young and innocent selves to the distance we each keep from our own dreams. Chrysi explores the effects of these distances, combining them all in one way or another. Do we choose to distance ourselves from our dreams for the sake of our families? Do we choose to distance ourselves from ourselves for the sake of society?

Her short film is included in Eclipses Group Theatre's Shelter in Love, a place where talented artists find shelter in creativity. It celebrates what comes from creating and experimenting in isolation while also recognizing international talent, and Chrysi's talent and dedication is not only seen in her work, but is certainly an asset to the production.

Eclipses Group Theatre is embracing 2021 with Shelter in Love! 2020 was a year full of challenges and hard times but we survived through love, art, and creativity.

Since May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of artists from different countries, cultures and artistic backgrounds have found shelter in love and creativity.

Shelter in Love is a celebration of artistic exchange, creativity in isolation, diversity and experimentation in challenging and uncertain times.

A celebration of human connection.

Alphabetically, the artists presenting collaborating are: Katerina Alexaki, Costas Baltazanis, Sarah Bitar, Demetri Bonaros, Penny Fylaktaki, Marina Gkoumla, Dorothea Gloria, Ioanna Katsarou, Fritz Leonard, Handan Ozbilgin, Chrysi Sylaidi, Alexandra Skendrou, Marilena Triantafyllidou, Arturo Wong Sagel

Project coordinators: Ioanna Katsarou, Handan Ozbilgin, Demetri Bonaros.

Chrysi Sylaidi's Distance and the rest of the works will be available to the public for free starting Friday February 12th, 2021 and can be found on the Eclipse's Group Theatre Official page.