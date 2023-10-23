Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, Joy Woods & More to Lead THE WANDERER Industry Presentation

The Wanderer is about the glow of the spotlight, the shadow of addiction, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, Joy Woods & More to Lead THE WANDERER Industry Presentation

The Wanderer, the musical about the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, will have an invitation-only pre-Broadway industry presentation on November 10 at Carroll Music Studios in New York City. National Artists Management Company (NAMCO) has joined the production as Executive Producer. 

  

The principal cast for the reading is led by Mike Wartella (Dion; Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked), Joey McIntyre (Johnny; Broadway’s Waitress, Wicked, New Kids on the Block), Christy Altomare (Susan; Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!,)  Lance Roberts  (Willie Green; Broadway’s I Need That, The Music Man, My Fair Lady), Joy Woods (Melody Green; Broadway's Six, Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, The Notebook [Chicago]), Johnny Tammaro (Pat; Off-Broadway’s Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, A Room of My Own) and Joli Tribuzio (Frances, Off-Broadway’s A Room of My Own, The Honeyzoomers) and Noah Weisberg (Bob Schwartz; Broadway’s Elf, Legally Blond). 

  

The company is completed by Sarah Daniels Barrett, Mackenzie Bell, Mike Cefalo, Stephen Cerf, Jordan Dobson, Natalie Gallo, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Jess LeProtto, Michal Kolaczkowski, Ray DeMattis, and Gabi Stapula

  

Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of a troubled Italian American kid from the Bronx’s unlikely journey through fame as a teenage heartthrob to eventual Rock & Roll icon in intimate detail. The man Bruce Springsteen once called “the link between Frank Sinatra and Rock & Roll,” Dion’s music helped define a generation, but the darker side of success threatened to bring it all crashing down. The Wanderer is a moving, no-holds-barred new musical about the glow of the spotlight, the shadow of addiction, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music.  

  

Dion is an American singer and songwriting icon whose work has incorporated elements of Doo-Wop, Rock, and R&B throughout his career. Both as lead singer of Dion and The Belmonts and then as a solo artist, he was one of the most popular American Rock & Roll performers of his time. He had 30 Top 40 hits in the late 50s and 60s including, “Runaround Sue,” “Teenager in Love,” “I Wonder Why,” “Ruby Baby,” “Abraham, Martin and John” and “The Wanderer,” among many more.   

The creative and production teams of The Wanderer are Charles Messina (book), Kenneth Ferrone (director),
Sarah O’Gleby (choreographer), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Jake DeGroot (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA (casting), Sonny Paladino (orchestration/ arrangements/music supervision), Steven Van Zandt (music consultant), NAMCO (executive producers), Live Wire Theatrical/ Robert Ahrens and Chris Aniello (general management), and
Linda Marvel (stage manager). 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMM Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of “I Can Sing!”, the unofficial “Mama Mia! I Have a Dream” recap podcast, hosted by Rich Hawkins.

2
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

3
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

4
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehear Photo
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is getting ready to open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway. In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener Video
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You