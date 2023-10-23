Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, Joy Woods & More to Lead THE WANDERER Industry Presentation

The Wanderer, the musical about the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, will have an invitation-only pre-Broadway industry presentation on November 10 at Carroll Music Studios in New York City. National Artists Management Company (NAMCO) has joined the production as Executive Producer.

The principal cast for the reading is led by Mike Wartella (Dion; Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked), Joey McIntyre (Johnny; Broadway’s Waitress, Wicked, New Kids on the Block), Christy Altomare (Susan; Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!,) Lance Roberts (Willie Green; Broadway’s I Need That, The Music Man, My Fair Lady), Joy Woods (Melody Green; Broadway's Six, Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, The Notebook [Chicago]), Johnny Tammaro (Pat; Off-Broadway’s Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, A Room of My Own) and Joli Tribuzio (Frances, Off-Broadway’s A Room of My Own, The Honeyzoomers) and Noah Weisberg (Bob Schwartz; Broadway’s Elf, Legally Blond).

The company is completed by Sarah Daniels Barrett, Mackenzie Bell, Mike Cefalo, Stephen Cerf, Jordan Dobson, Natalie Gallo, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Jess LeProtto, Michal Kolaczkowski, Ray DeMattis, and Gabi Stapula.

Dion. One name set the standard of cool for a generation. The Wanderer is the riveting true story of a troubled Italian American kid from the Bronx’s unlikely journey through fame as a teenage heartthrob to eventual Rock & Roll icon in intimate detail. The man Bruce Springsteen once called “the link between Frank Sinatra and Rock & Roll,” Dion’s music helped define a generation, but the darker side of success threatened to bring it all crashing down. The Wanderer is a moving, no-holds-barred new musical about the glow of the spotlight, the shadow of addiction, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music.

Dion is an American singer and songwriting icon whose work has incorporated elements of Doo-Wop, Rock, and R&B throughout his career. Both as lead singer of Dion and The Belmonts and then as a solo artist, he was one of the most popular American Rock & Roll performers of his time. He had 30 Top 40 hits in the late 50s and 60s including, “Runaround Sue,” “Teenager in Love,” “I Wonder Why,” “Ruby Baby,” “Abraham, Martin and John” and “The Wanderer,” among many more.

The creative and production teams of The Wanderer are Charles Messina (book), Kenneth Ferrone (director),

Sarah O’Gleby (choreographer), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Jake DeGroot (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA (casting), Sonny Paladino (orchestration/ arrangements/music supervision), Steven Van Zandt (music consultant), NAMCO (executive producers), Live Wire Theatrical/ Robert Ahrens and Chris Aniello (general management), and

Linda Marvel (stage manager).