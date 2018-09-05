Christopher Jackson, Heather Headley, and More Broadway Vets to Voice Characters in 'The Lion Guard'

Broadway is taking over Disney! According to Deadline, a slew of Broadway actors will voice characters on the upcoming season three of Disney Junior's The Lion Guard.

Christopher Jackson and Heather Headley will sing a duet as Makini the mandrill's parents Fikiri and Kitendo.

Also set for the show are Michael Luwoye (Hamilton) as Askari, the original leader of the Lion Guard; J. Elaine Marcos (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Yuki, the matriarch of a snow monkey troop; and Kimiko Glenn (Waitress) as Chuluun, a cunning snow leopard. Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) also voices the recurring Lion Guard role of Dhahabu, a golden zebra.

The Lion Guard continues the storytelling of The Lion King and follows the adventures of Kion (MAX CHARLES), cub of Simba and Nala (Rob Lowe and Gabrielle Union), and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands.

The show's voice cast includes Joshua Rush as Bunga, Atticus Shaffer as Ono, Diamond White as Fuli and Dusan Brown as Beshte.

No premiere date has been set for Season 3.

