Christopher Fitzgerald to Lead the Cast of FIORELLO! Benefit Performance at CSC

Classic Stage Company will present a one-night-only benefit performance of Fiorello!, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical with a book by six-time Tony Award winner George Abbott (Damn Yankees) and Jerome Weidman (I Can Get It For You Wholesale), music by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Bock (Fiddler on the Roof), and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof). Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), Fiorello! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, October 7 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, please visit:www.classicstage.org/fiorello.

“With elections front of mind this fall, there couldn’t be a better time to revisit the great political musical Fiorello!” Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson says, “this piece is as trenchant as ever, perhaps contextualizing our present as much as it illuminates our past. And with Christopher in the title role, we’ll all get to see this show through a fresh new perspective.”

The cast for this benefit performance of Fiorello! will be led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress, Spamalot). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

The name’s LaGuardia! Long before he was worthy of having an airport bear his name, Fiorello LaGuardia was an irascible New Yorker determined to represent the powerless against the all-powerful Tammany Hall. On his way to becoming a beloved mayor, he would face love, loss, and an unwelcoming political machine. This 1959 musical comedy by legendary songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and book writers George Abbott and Jerome Weidman took home the Pulitzer Prize and remains as illuminating as ever about the ins, outs, and upside downs of our elections.

Tickets for the benefit performance range from $100-500 and are available at www.classicstage.org/fiorello. Tickets at the $500 and $250 level will include access to an exclusive post-show reception. Rush tickets will be priced at $35 and will go on the sale an hour ahead of the performance.