Christine Ebersole Will Return to 54 Below in April

One of Broadway's favorite leading ladies, two-time-Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in her concert acclaimed concert, "After the Ball," for four performances only: April 2, 5, 6, and 7 at 7PM. There is an $85 cover charge, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $140-145. For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

Join Ebersole for an elegant evening featuring such classics as "The Way You LookTonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon." Theatermaniaexclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song." The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new surprises.

This year, Christine Ebersole joined the Los Angeles Opera Company, starring inCandide. Prior to her most recent Tony nominated performance as Elizabeth Arden in War Paint, Ebersole won the 2007 Tony Award for Outstanding Actress as Edie Beale in the acclaimed Tony nominated Broadway Musical Grey Gardens. Lauded with virtually every Off-Broadway theater award when it premiered at Playwrights Horizon, Grey Gardensmoved to Broadway with every theater critic praising Christine's bravura performance. Christine won her first Tony Award for her role as Dorothy Brock in the acclaimed revival, 42nd Street. Other Broadway credits include Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination) Steel Magnolias, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Camelot, Oklahoma! and On the Twentieth Century. Throughout her career, Christine has performed in celebrated concert halls including The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at The Nikko as well as with The Pasadena Pops, The Boston Pops The New York Pops, the televised "Kennedy Center Honors" and "The San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall" (2008 PBS Special). Film credits include Wolf of Wall Street, Tootsie, Amadeus, Black Sheep, DeadAgain, My Favorite Martian, My Girl II, and Richie Rich. On Television, Christine has been a regular on "Retired at 35," USA's hit TV series, "Royal Pains", appeared in "Boston Legal," "Law and Order, SVU," guest starring roles on "Lipstick Jungle" and "Cashmere Mafia" and played Samantha's aunt in ABC's "Samantha Who." Other TV appearances include a "Not Ready for Prime Time" player on "Saturday Night Live," Bette Midler's "Gypsy," "Mary & Rhoda," "Platinum" with Diana Ross, "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," and a recurring role on the WB series "Related" in addition to appearances on "The Today Show", "The View," and "The Colbert Report." Christine has released 4 CD's, including her CD celebrating Noel Coward and her latest CD, "Strings Attached."

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Feinstein's/54 Below is owned and operated by Broadway producers Tom Viertel, Richard Frankel, Steve Baruch and Marc Routh. The Creative and Programming Director is Jennifer Ashley Tepper. In 2015, Michael Feinstein became a Creative Partner and the club was re-named to reflect his essential role in the club's continued growth and success. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105.www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles