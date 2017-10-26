Christine Ebersole Joins Kelsey Grammer and More in CANDIDE at LA Opera

Broadway legend Christine Ebersole will make her LA Opera debut in the company's 2018 production of Candide, composer Leonard Bernstein's 1956 Broadway classic. She will appear in the hilarious leading role of the long-suffering but ever resilient Old Lady, who gets swept up in the around-the-world travels and travails of optimistic young Candide and his beloved Cunegonde.

Ms. Ebersole joins a cast that includes comedy icon Kelsey Grammer in the dual role of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss, Jack Swanson in the title role and Erin Morley as Cunegonde, in a production conducted by Music Director James Conlon and directed by Francesca Zambello.

There will be six performances of Candide from January 27 through February 18, 2018, taking place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).

Tickets to Candide, which begin at $18, can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or send an email to LAOpera.org@LAOpera.org.

For over 30 years, two-time Tony Award-winning actress Christine Ebersole has captivated audiences on the Broadway stage, television series and specials, films, concert appearances, and recordings. She received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony for her dual role as both Edith Bouvier Beale and "Little Edie" Beale in Grey Gardens. She is currently appearing on Broadway in the new musical War Paint as trailblazing cosmetic icon Elizabeth Arden, a performance for which she earned her fourth Tony nomination.

Other Broadway credits include 42nd Street (Tony Award), Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, Camelot, Oklahoma!, Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination), The Best Man and Blithe Spirit. Ms. Ebersole has appeared in many feature films including The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost Dad, True Crime, My Girl 2 and The Big Wedding.

Her extensive television credits include Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Search Party, Sullivan and Son, Royal Pains, Madam Secretary, American Horror Story, Ugly Betty, Law and Order: SVU, Boston Legal and Will and Grace. She appeared as Tesse Tura in the CBS Gypsy starring Bette Midler and she was a series regular on the 1981-82 season of Saturday Night Live. Ms. Ebersole has appeared in numerous concert halls throughout the country including the Kennedy Center, Boston's Symphony Hal and Carnegie Hall. She has performed her many critically acclaimed cabaret acts at the Cafe Carlyle and venues around the country. CDs include In Your Dreams, Sunday in New York, Christine Ebersole Sings Noel Coward and Strings Attached.

To learn more about Christine Ebersole, click here. To learn more about LA Opera's production of Candide, visit LAOpera.org/Candide.

Related Articles