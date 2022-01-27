Christine Baranski Says She Would Be On Board For a Third MAMMA MIA! Film

Christine Baranski is the latest to weigh in on a potential third film in the Mamma Mia series. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the third installment in what will soon be a trilogy is in the works.

In a recent interview with EW, Baranski shared some ideas for what her character, Tanya, will be up to in the third film. "Tanya married, although by now she may be divorced. She may have gotten bored with this man."

But one thing is for sure, she is definitely on board to get the Mamma Mia family back together.

"If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she said.

Baranski also thinks it would be fun to have a filmed cast reunion, aside from making another film in the series.

"I always think wouldn't it be fun just to get back together on that Greek island and maybe film all of us having dinner and telling the stories and singing all Abba songs?" she said. "And then just have it filmed as a great night out."

Read the full interview on EW.