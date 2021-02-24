Christina Sajous, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS Concert Celebrating Black History Month
Stars will take the stage to perform songs they love and speak on the importance, impact and legacy of Black influence and Artists on Broadway and beyond.
Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return on February 28th at 6:30 pm EST, for a special special virtual concert experience celebrating Black History Month. The 5th annual concert will be filmed onstage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and presented on Broadway Sessions Youtube channel, www.youtube.com//Broadwaysessions and right here on BroadwayWorld.com. The event will be hosted by Cameron and special guest host Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls West End- Lorrell, The Book of Mormon-Nabulungi, Legally Blonde-Pilar, Spamalot, Wicked, Sweet Charity w/ Sutton Foster-Nickie). A lineup of Broadway favorites will take the stage to perform songs they love and speak on the importance, impact and legacy of Black influence and Artists on Broadway and beyond.