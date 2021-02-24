Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christina Sajous, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS Concert Celebrating Black History Month

Stars will take the stage to perform songs they love and speak on the importance, impact and legacy of Black influence and Artists on Broadway and beyond.

Feb. 24, 2021  
Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return on February 28th at 6:30 pm EST, for a special special virtual concert experience celebrating Black History Month. The 5th annual concert will be filmed onstage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and presented on Broadway Sessions Youtube channel, www.youtube.com//Broadwaysessions and right here on BroadwayWorld.com. The event will be hosted by Cameron and special guest host Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls West End- Lorrell, The Book of Mormon-Nabulungi, Legally Blonde-Pilar, Spamalot, Wicked, Sweet Charity w/ Sutton Foster-Nickie). A lineup of Broadway favorites will take the stage to perform songs they love and speak on the importance, impact and legacy of Black influence and Artists on Broadway and beyond.

Artists scheduled to appear include:
Christina Sajous (The Spongebob Musical, American Idiot), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton), Krystal Joy Brown (Motown), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show, Hamilton), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables, Deena in Dreamgirls UK), Tanisha Moore (Emojiland), Romelda Teron Benjamin (BKLYN the Musical), Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain't Too Proud), Imari Hardon (Ave Q) and 'Rising Star" Jade Litaker. Joshua Stephen Kartes returns to Broadway Sessions as Musical Director.
Although this event is a labor of love, a $10 'donation' from viewers is strongly encouraged to cover production costs and a charitable donation to causes promoting racial equality and inclusivity within the theatre community. Viewers can Venmo directly at @Ben-Cameron.
Broadway Sessions is committed to using it's platform to promote and support Black artists and stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.
For more information on Broadway Sessions visit www.broadwaysessions.net. Follow on social media at @BwaySessions

