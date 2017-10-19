Christiane Noll and Darius de Haas to Lead One Night Only Performance of NEXT TO NORMAL to Benefit The Jed Foundation

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company/Rachel Kunstadt present a one night only performance of Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next to Normal to benefit The JED Foundation. Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the event will take place at JCC Manhattan on 334 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

Next to Normal is a rock musical that centers around a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that her illness and its management have had on her family. It features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Leading the cast will be Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime) and Broadway veteran Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along) as Diana and Dan, respectively. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by the Hamlet quote, Quintessence of Dust produces theatrical creations that ask challenging questions, inspire exploration and passion, expose and explore the taboo, and give voice to the underrepresented.

The JED Foundation is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. They're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. They're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. They're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health.

General admission tickets will be priced at $80. VIP tickets that include assigned prime seating and admittance into the post-show reception will be priced at $150. Tickets will go on sale in December.

Tax-deductible contributions towards the production can be made at www.tinyurl.com/donateqod.

More information on Quintessence of Dust can be found at www.qodtheatre.org.

More information on The JED Foundation can be found at www.jedfoundation.org.

100% of proceeds will benefit The JED Foundation.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Related Articles