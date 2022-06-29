Chris McCarrell & Elizabeth Parkinson Join SUPERYOU Carnegie Hall Concerts

The anthemic rock musical SuperYou by Lourds Lane has announced full casting for the viral sensation's Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall concert debut on July 20 and 21, 2022.



Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief) and Tony Award nominee and Astaire Award winner Elizabeth Parkinson (Movin' Out) complete the cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars: Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Carrie Compere (The Color Purple), Ty Deran (Kinky Boots), Lydia Ricks (Matilda the Musical), Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages), and the show's creator, Lourds Lane. Rock singer Militia Vox (the band Judas Priestess) completes the cast as a swing. Also performing will be a powerhouse all-female band of Broadway musicians: Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Come from Away), Julianne Merrill (A Strange Loop), Beth Callen (A Strange Loop), Michelle Osbourne (Six), and Emma Ford (Paradise Square).

SuperYou is a new musical by Filipino American composer and writer Lourds Lane and directed by Japanese American director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter. On the evenings of July 20 and 21, 2022 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City audiences can finally experience an empowering concert of the music from the show, as well as a glimpse of the original, uplifting story of a defeated comic book artist who finds her voice - and learns to love it - when her superheroine creations come to life.



Tickets for both concerts are on sale now.

Featuring scorching performances and a modern score packed with power-ballads and rock anthems, SuperYou is the touching story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice. Originally scheduled to premiere Off-Broadway in May 2020, SuperYou made history in June 2020 as the first theatrical production to perform live for an audience since the pandemic by presenting two nights of socially distant concerts from the beds of pick-up trucks at an upstate drive-in.



SuperYou is produced by Melissa M. Jones/All Awesome LLC. The concerts will be presented by Jan Warner and The SuperYou FUNdation, a 5013c also created by Lourds Lane, that shares the themes of the musical and has inspired youth and adults around the world to step into their most empowered "superhero" selves through music, performance, and art.



Kennedy Caughell (Katie) is excited to bring this story to Carnegie Hall! As a superhero lover, this is a dream come true. She is currently performing in the Tony Award-winning musical Paradise Square. She has been seen playing Carole King across the country in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 and Beautiful. Nat'l/Int'l Tours: Wicked (Elphaba Standby) & American Idiot (Heather). TV/Film: "Law & Order: SVU" and The Outlier (Katya). Elon BFA. Love to Tim, Fam, the K's, DGRW, and the SuperYoumans for believing in me! Dare to be you. Twitter/Insta: @KennedyCaughell. www.KennedyCaughell.com. Psalms 9:1



Brie Cassil (Blast) Singer, actor, and composer. She has traveled all over the world for her art. From leading musical theatre workshops in Brazil, to opening for Adler with her original band. You can see her performing with orchestras all over the country with the shows Queens of Soul, Back to the 80's, and Women Rock. In theatre, she has been seen in Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Urinetown (Little Sally), RENT (Mimi), and The Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy).

Carrie Compere (Ima-Mazing) is happy to be back with the SuperYou fam! Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me. Off-Broadway: Daddy, Sistas the Musical. 1st National Tour: The Color Purple, Shrek the Musical. Film/TV: Many Saints of Newark (2020), "The Crew" (Netflix), "City on a Hill" (Showtime), "Manifest" (NBC), "New Amsterdam" (NBC), "Seven Seconds" (Netflix), "NYC 22" (CBS), Show Boat: Live at Lincoln Center (PBS). Grateful to God, my husband Jerry, my children Isaiah and Pneuma. To my manager Susan Campochiaro Confrey (CBU Management) and JC William Agency. For you, Jeanne!

Ty Deran



Ty Deran (Seven) (they/she) is a nonbinary actor/singer/content creator committed to creating entertaining, educational and queer-affirming content. They received their BFA in Musical Theatre at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Credits include Kinky Boots (2nd National Tour), A Little Night Music (Greenway Court Theatre), Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians! (STAGES St. Louis), Home Street Home (Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Cast Recording), 1660 Vine (film, upcoming). Follow Ty on TikTok and Instagram @mx.deran.

Lourds Lane (Rise & Book / Music / Lyrics ) a Filipino-American, classically trained on piano and violin at age three, wrote book, music, lyrics, co-arrangements/orchestrations, and originates the role of Rise, the electric violin-playing superhero "misfit" of SuperYou. The visionary and heart behind the SuperYou social good mission, Lourds Lane teaches global youth and adults to connect to their most empowered superhero selves through the educational arts and music-based 501c3 she founded, The SuperYou FUNdation. Lourds is a 2018 Actor's Equity Association Paul Robeson Award Finalist for her dedication to the "betterment of humankind," winner of the 2019 Ideagen Global Leadership Award, a two-time Fred Ebb musical theatre award finalist (2012 and 2018), Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed alumni, a celebrated speaker at TEDWomen, TEDYouth, the United Nations, and Forbes Women, inspiring global audiences with empowering music-infused talks She was the creator of a female indie rock musician community in NYC, The Medusa Festival, and the lead singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist of her own critically-acclaimed nationally touring rock band.



Chris McCarrell (Matty). Broadway: The Lightning Thief OBC (Percy), Les Misérables 2014 OBC (Marius). Television: "Peter Pan Live" (NBC), "The OA" (Netflix), "The Blacklist" (CBS). Developmental: October Sky (Universal Theatrics), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Kevin McCollum), The Louder We Get (NAMT), The World Will Not Contain Us (The New Group). Regional: Kansas City Rep, Bucks County Playhouse, The O'Neill Center. Graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music.

Elizabeth Parkinson (Mom / Dancer) is thrilled to join SuperYou and its team of inspired creators. Credits include The Joffrey Ballet, Donald Byrd/The Group, Fosse (original B'way cast) Movin' Out (Tony Award Nomination and Astaire Award Winner). She has appeared in the films Stay, Every Little Step, and Romance and Cigarettes. Elizabeth, a devoted meditator, is mother to James Montana, wife of Scott Wise, and mentor to many amazing young performers all over the world. www.elizparkdance.com

Lydia Ricks



Lydia Ricks (Young Katie) trains with the Utah Conservatory of the Performing Arts at Tuacahn. She loves playing the piano, singing, dancing, rock climbing, and spending time with family. Some of her previous roles include Annie (Annie), Matilda (Matilda the Musical), Marta (Sound of Music), and Marcy (School of Rock). Lydia is grateful to share this message of finding your inner strength with SuperYou in concert.



Justin Sargent (Jay). Broadway: Justin starred on Broadway as Peter Parker in Spiderman: Turn off the Dark (music by Bono and The Edge), Rock of Ages (Drew), Bonnie and Clyde (Swing). Regional: The Rocky Horror Show (Riff), West Side Story (Tony), Brave New World (Mond), and many more. Justin also tours the world singing everything from Queen to Andrew Lloyd Webber with symphonies. TV/Film: "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live on NBC," "Law & Order: SVU," "Mr. Robot," "Delocated," "Royal Pains," "Stormchaser," "Apple Pie," and more! Follow @justinmsargent

Militia Vox



Militia Vox (Swing). Militia has performed with: Cyndi Lauper, Twisted Sister, Living Colour, John Petrucci and Paul Schaffer. Her duet, "PUSH COMES TO SHOVE" by Bad Penny, with Rob Halford reached #23 on iTunes' Rock Charts. She is frontwoman of Judas Priestess and an award-winning solo artist, filmmaker, AR/VR/XR/immersive creator. Militia hosted/VJed on Fuse, MTV2 and Vh1; MCs for Afropunk and House of Yes; and performs Off-Broadway and in international tours. She's in the doc "They Say I'm Different." www.MILITIAVOX.com