Choreographer's Series Announced At Chen Dance Center

Chen Dance Center presents newsteps: a Choreographers Series, its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series. Since 1994, The Theater has supported and presented hundreds of dancers and choreographers developing innovative and risk-taking works through space and production grants.

Six choreographers were selected through an open audition by a panel of dance leaders including H.T. Chen, Walter Rutledge, Elizabeth Keen and Lance Westergard.

Selected to present works in December are Alice Halter, Caitlin Javech, Susanne McHugh, Jessica Alexander & Madison Doyle, Catherine Eng, and Amanda Spilinga.

Alice Halter's trio dives into the consequences of a memory system that seeks to legitimize self-improvement and distance failure;

In her duet, Caitlin Javech is driven by the ideas presented in the books "Bring me the rhinoceros" by John Tarrant and "you are here" by Thich Nhat Hanh;

Susanne McHugh's solo portrays the mourning of a past self that was unburdened by a mental illness diagnosis;

Jessica Alexander & Madison Doyle explore the way structure can organize chaos;

Through gender coding, Catherine Eng tries to unpack the toxic masculine personage that proliferates our media;

Amanda Spilinga's group work Bad Kingdom is a journey towards our life purpose.

TRAVEL Subway: Take the 6, N, Q, R, W, J, Z to Canal Street, then walk East along Canal towards Chinatown. Turn right on to Mulberry Street then one block south to Bayard. The theater is on the northeast corner of Mulberry and Bayard.

Chen Dance Center supports the development of dance by providing a professional theater space in which artists of high caliber receive production support and visibility to the NY audiences and press. The Theater also hosts H.T. Chen & Dancers' annual Eight Strokes & the Moving Word educational series for school groups, Teahouse Performances and Lantern Festival Performances for family audiences, serves as a venue for community events, and provides affordable rehearsal space for modern dance artists.



70 Mulberry Street, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10013 (corner of Mulberry & Bayard Streets) Thursday-Saturday, December 5-7, 2019 at 7:30PM Meet the Artist Reception after Thursday night performance Post-Performance discussion after Friday night performance chendancecenter.org Tickets: $14/general, $12/students & seniors newsteps.eventbrite.com or call 212-349-0438 or 212-349-0126 Seating is limited, reservations or advance purchase is recommended.





