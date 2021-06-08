Chopped Chef Andrew Riccatelli Launches Peppr, The New Interactive Cooking Experience with Chopped Champions

Peppr is the interactive online culinary experience that takes the typical cooking class to a new level, connecting people with Food Network Chopped Champions, who provide step-by-step instructions on how to create signature dishes in your own kitchen.

Conceptualized by founders Chopped Champion Chef Andrew Riccatelli, Daniel Fiorica and Alexia Merlo, Peppr is on a mission to teach guests the art of making a delicious restaurant-quality meal like a pro, with a pro. The curated recipes use the most sustainable high-quality ingredients, focusing on global flavors to whisk guests away to all parts of the world. The idea originated during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic when Chef Riccatelli's wife ordered a meal prep delivery service and struggled to make her way through the recipe with hard-to-understand instructions, noting that it would be great to have someone help her through the process. Chef Riccatelli then joined forces with Fiorica and Merlo to bring the Peppr plan to fruition tapping his Chopped Champion alumni to create a culinary all-star virtual experience unlike any other.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our world learned to love cooking at home, and we are determined to keep that going with Peppr," said co-founder Chef Andrew Riccatelli. "We wanted to create an experience that goes beyond the standard culinary class experience and give our guests a night of cooking that they won't forget with some of the best chefs in the business."

The Peppr process is seamless with fresh ingredients delivered from the chefs right to your door with a click of a button. Guests have the option to choose from different chefs, each spotlighting a specialty dish and a suggested wine pairing. Chef Brooke Siem prepares a Crispy Pan Roasted Duck Breast with a Warm Carrot and Seasonal Fruit Salad; Lauren Covas will help guests create Portuguese Flounder de Limon and Escabeche with Arroz de Tomate; Yunha Moh showcases his favorite with a Spicy Basil Chicken with Jasmine Rice; Fernanda Tapia whips up Chicken Thighs with Orzo "Paella" and Asparagus Salad; and Cara Hermanson crafts Herbed Parisian Gnocchi and Pork Tenderloin. The classes can host up to ten guests and the recipes will change seasonally.