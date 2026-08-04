Choir Festival to Bring GAIA MUSIC COLLECTIVE to Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America will welcome audiences to an interactive Choir Festival on Friday, August 21, at 7:00 p.m., inviting New Yorkers to do more than simply listen—they're encouraged to sing.

The free event transforms Bryant Park into a one-night community choir led by Brooklyn-based Gaia Music Collective, a creative community dedicated to bringing people together through collaborative music-making. Regardless of age or singing experience, attendees are invited to join fellow New Yorkers in raising their voices throughout the evening.

The festival will also feature performances by New York Vocal Collective, a professional a cappella ensemble known for blending pop, jazz, and R&B under the direction of Grammy and Emmy Award-winning arranger and producer Ben Bram.

Rounding out the lineup is the acclaimed Sing Harlem Choir, whose performances have been featured on the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, and Good Morning America. The ensemble has also performed alongside artists including Sting, SZA, Madonna, Chance the Rapper, and Ariana Grande.

The Choir Festival is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience live music while becoming active participants in the performance.

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