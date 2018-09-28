Chita Rivera to be Honored by The New York Landmarks Conservancy

On November 1, 2018, The New York Landmarks Conservancy will host its 25th Living Landmarks Celebration at The Plaza. At the celebration, Chita Rivera will be named a living landmark!

In addition to Rivera, this year's honorees are Stephen S. Lash, Lynden B. Miller, Liz & Jeffrey Peek, Thomas Sculco MD, Ruth Lande Shuman, Michael I. Sovern and Peter Stangl. The host for the evening is Living Landmark David Patrick Columbia, and music will be provided by Living Landmark Peter Duchin and his Orchestra. Living Landmarks Arie L. Kopelman and Leonard Lauder are Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening. More than 500 guests are expected to attend this 25th annual tribute.

Tony Award winning dancer, singer, and actress Chita Rivera is perhaps best known for her performances in such Broadway smash hits as West Side Story, Chicago, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Other notable credits include Call Me Madam, Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Shoestring Revue, Seventh Heaven, Mr. Wonderful, Bye Bye Birdie, Bajour, The Rink, Jerry's Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: A Dancer's Life, The Visit, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She also appeared in the film version of Sweet Charity. Her numerous awards include a KENNEDY Center Honor (2002), the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009). Earlier this year, she received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"We are pleased to have honored so many distinguished New Yorkers since 'Living Landmarks' began 25 years ago," said Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. "Their accomplishments, and dedication to New York, have inspired us all. This 25th anniversary will be another great salute to the City."

Serving on the Living Landmark Alumni Committee are Paul Binder, Daniel Boulud, Robert Caro, Louise Hirschfeld Cullman & Lewis B. Cullman, Mayor David N. Dinkins, Gael Greene, Vartan Gregorian, Joel Grey, Mrs. Henry Grunwald, Agnes Gund, Larry Leeds, Peter L. Malkin, Arthur Mitchell, Mitchell Rosenthal, Daryl Roth, Brooke Shields, Robert A.M. Stern, Tommy Tune, Robert E. Wankel and Bunny Williams.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for the gala start at $1,500; tables start at $15,000. Please visit www.nylandmarks.org for more information.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy honors distinguished New Yorkers from all professions as "Living Landmarks" for their contributions to the City. The Landmarks Conservancy is dedicated to celebrating, preserving and protecting the iconic buildings and diverse neighborhoods that define this vibrant and extraordinary City and is the only private organization that provides both financial and technical support in this effort. Since it was founded 45 years ago, the Conservancy has loaned and granted over $50 million to help people save their homes and communities including cultural, religious and social institutions. These grants and loans have in turn mobilized more than $1 billion in 1,550 renovation projects throughout New York providing much-needed economic stimulus and supporting local jobs. No other group is engaged in such a hands-on way in sustaining the City's rich architectural heritage. The Conservancy's work generates employment, promotes tourism, and enhances the quality of life for all New Yorkers. Please visit www.nylandmarks.org.

Related Articles