Chita Rivera Headlines 92Y's CABARET CONVERSATIONS

Award winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane will welcome Chita Rivera to "Cabaret Conversations," an online series of talks, on Monday, November 16, 6-7 pm ET.



Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants.



A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. She created iconic starring roles in such landmark Broadway musicals as West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Visit. Among her many honors are The Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama and the coveted Kennedy Center Honor.



and coming up...



Mon, Dec 7, 2020: Sidney Myer, 6-7:30 pm ET, $25*

Join the Conversation with the quintessential example of New York Cabaret, Sidney Myer. He has been a Cabaret Booking Manager for almost four decades at iconic clubs like Don't Tell Mama, Rose's Turn and Panache. Artists he has presented have gone on to careers on Broadway, Television, Motion Pictures; become the Star Search $100,000 Grand Prize Winner, the highest jackpot winner in Lotto history, receive multiple Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Oscars and a Pulitzer Prize.

Monday, Nov 16, 6-7 pm ET, $25*

Tickets here

