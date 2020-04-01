Chita Rivera Awards to be Postponed Until Later in the Year

Due to the global pandemic, the Chita Rivera Awards, originally scheduled for May 17 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will be postponed until later in the year, it was announced today by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc.

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NYU Box office will automatically be issuing a full refund for purchased ticket(s). No action is required. This refund may take 1-7 days to process and appear on your statement.



Please note that the NYU Box Office located at 566 Laguardia Place is currently closed for all in person sales and activity. Contact boxoffice@nyu.edu with any questions or concerns.





