Chita Rivera, Auli'i Cravalho and More Join Disney World Candlelight Procession

Disney World has announced its lineup of celebrity narrators for its annual holiday Candlelight Processional. The lineup of narrators for 2021 includes Broadway stars, award-winning actors, singers, television hosts, and more than one Disney icon.

Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by an orchestra and massed choir.

This year, the following celebrity lineup will lend their talents to the performance:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starts November 26 and continues through December 30.