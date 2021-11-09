Chita Rivera, Auli'i Cravalho and More Join Disney World Candlelight Procession
The lineup of narrators for 2021 includes Broadway stars, award-winning actors, singers, television hosts, and more than one Disney icon.
Disney World has announced its lineup of celebrity narrators for its annual holiday Candlelight Processional. The lineup of narrators for 2021 includes Broadway stars, award-winning actors, singers, television hosts, and more than one Disney icon.
Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. Woven into the production are stirring songs of hope and joy performed by an orchestra and massed choir.
This year, the following celebrity lineup will lend their talents to the performance:
- Auli'i Cravalho
November 26 through November 28
- Chita Rivera
November 29 through December 1
- Jodi Benson
December 2 through December 4
- Alton Fitzgerald White
December 5 through December 7
- Bart Millard
December 8 through December 10
- Lisa Ling
December 11 through December 13
- Andy Garcia
December 14 through December 16
- Ana Gasteyer
December 17 through December 19
- Courtney B. Vance
December 20 through December 22
- Steven Curtis Chapman
December 23 through December 25
- Blair Underwood
December 26 through December 28
- Pat Sajak
December 29 through December 30
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starts November 26 and continues through December 30.