Chita Rivera And Kelli O'Hara Join All-Star Recording of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN

Three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, and Emmy-nominated "Westworld" star Jimmi Simpson have joined the lineup of special guest stars on Yellow Sound Label's special all-star recording THE OTHER Josh Cohen.

The album will be released for digital download on iTunes on October 19, and available on Amazon and in stores nationwide on October 22, 2018. Pre-order your copy now at: https://apple.co/2pXm1mt

On the album, Rossmer and Rosen sing the title roles alongside guest stars Rivera, O'Hara, Simpson, and the following previously-announced performers: six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons, Ray Donovan, Brockmire), two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster ("Younger," Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!, Shrek), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Richard Kind (The Big Knife, The Producers), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Frozen star Caissie Levy, "Psych" star James Roday, Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (Peter and the Starcatcher), Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Sarah Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Sarah Bishop (Cabaret), E. Clayton Cornelius (Beautiful), Jeremy Geller (Shrek), Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D.) and Rashidra Scott (Ain't Too Proud).

Nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical upon its world premiere at Soho Playhouse, THE OTHER Josh Cohen features Book, Music and Lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who will co-star in the title roles this fall at The Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St) under the direction of Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster. Joining Rosen and Rossmer in the stage cast are Drama Desk nominee Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once Tour), Luke Darnell (Million Dollar Quartet Vegas) and Louis Tucci (Buddy); Zach Spound (Cruel Intentions: The Musical) will serve as swing. Previews begin Friday, October 26, 2018, with an official opening night of November 12, for a limited engagement of seventeen weeks through February 24, 2019. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at Telecharge.com.

Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. David Rossmer and Steve Rosen play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in this hilarious romantic comedy about courageously owning the hand life deals you, and making your own luck. The Other Josh Cohen was declared a "Critic's Pick!" by The New York Times, praising it as "Superb and sweetly funny, with an infectious score! ...The Other Josh Cohen is that precious rarity: an original musical with a life-affirming message and songs worth remembering." Backstage Magazine raved, "Ingenious and Uproariously Witty! The Other Josh Cohen is a hilarious and smart new musical. Imagine Seinfeld-meets-Rodgers & Hart."

Originally developed at New York Musical Festival, THE OTHER Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at the SoHo Playhouse, presented by Amas Musical Theatre, starring Rossmer and Rosen. In February 2014, the musical played a sold-out engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse as part of the theater's 75th Anniversary Season, which was followed by a limited engagement in Rochester, NY, in January 2018 at Geva Theatre Center. Produced by Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Geva serves as associate producer for this Off-Broadway production at The Westside Theatre.

David Rossmer and Steve Rosen met as teenagers at French Woods summer camp in the Catskill Mountains. In addition to writing and performing THE OTHER Josh Cohen, they co-created the hit comedy variety show Don't Quit Your Night Job, which began at Joe's Pub before moving to a successful run Off-Broadway. For Don't Quit, Rossmer and Rosen wrote special material for the likes of Sting, Sutton Foster, James Corden, Julianna Margulies, Andrea Martin and David Hyde Pierce. Their work has been performed at Joe's Pub, Ars Nova and at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (to benefit The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation).

The design team for THE OTHER Josh Cohen includes Scenic Designer Carolyn Mraz (Beardo, {my lingerie play}), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher), Sound Designer Bart Fasbender (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Costume Designer Nikki Moody (Rocky Horror Show, Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse) and Music Supervisor Dan Lipton (The Last Ship, Assoc.). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting (Kaitlin Shaw, CSA), and General Management is by Brierpatch Productions.

Album Pre-order Link: Https://apple.co/2pxm1mt. The regular playing schedule for THE OTHER Josh Cohen is Tuesdays at 7:00pm and Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $59-$110, and are now available for purchase by Telecharge (212-239-6200 or www.Telecharge.com,

