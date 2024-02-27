Chilina Kennedy and Constantine Maroulis Will Lead Reading of ALL THE RAGE Musical

A one-night-only reading of the musical All The Rage will be held as part of Spark Theatre Festival this March. The reading will star Broadway's Chilina Kennedy and Constantine Maroulis.

The reading of All The Rage will take place Tuesday, March 12, from 7pm-8:30pm at 28th Street Theatre (TADA), 15 W. 28th Street, 10001.

Twenty-three years after a tumultuous break-up, Shelly shows up, unannounced at Rick’s East Village apartment. They were bandmates and lovers in the 80s. Is it too late for them? All The Rage is a Rock n’ Roll drama that tells their story, and perhaps some of yours.

Writer: Larry Kirwan

Director: Karen Carpenter

Producer: Chuck Braverman

Tickets are $25/$35 at the door or purchase here.

About Chilina Kennedy

Chilina is known for playing Carole King in the musical Beautiful on Broadway for over 1,200 performances. She also recently originated the Tony-award winning role of Dina on the First Broadway National Tour of The Band’s Visit. Chilina’s first appearance on Broadway was in 2012 when she played Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff’s Jesus Christ Superstar, which also had successful runs at the Stratford Festival of Canada and the La Jolla Playhouse. Other US credits include the world premiere of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, in which she originated the role of Phoebe at Hartford Stage and The Old Globe in San Diego (San Diego and Connecticut Outer Critics nominations), the world premiere of A Sign Of The Times as Cindy (Delaware Theatre Company), Binky in the Off-Broadway world premiere of This Ain’t No Disco (Dir. Darko Tresnjak/Chor. Camille A. Brown) and Sophie in the 1st US National Tour of Mamma Mia!. Selected Canadian credits include the title role in Ted Dykstra’s Evangeline (Charlottetown Festival and original recording), the title role in Ross Petty’s Pantomime The Little Mermaid (Toronto Critic’s Award), three seasons at the Stratford Festival (three Broadways World Awards) including Maria in Gary Griffin’s West Side Story, Eva Peròn in Evita, Lois Lane in Kiss Me Kate, three seasons at the Shaw Festival, the World Premiere of The Lord of the Rings(Mirvish), Philia in A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Stratford/Toronto), Cecily in The Importance of Being Earnest (Neptune) and the title role in Mary Poppins (Theatre Aquarius).

Chilina is also a singer/songwriter with a debut album “What You Find In A Bottle”, released in 2015. Chilina has written a new musical Call It Love with Eric Holmes, who is known for being a writer for The Good Fight on CBS. Featuring music and lyrics by Chilina, book co-written by Eric and Chilina, and musical arrangements by Rick Fox, Call It Love has been developed in the New York City area by Eclipse Theatre Company with the first Canadian workshop planned for May 2020. Chilina has worked with Burt Bacharach, guest starred in concert with the TSO, Colm Wilkinson and Jason Robert Brown. You can hear Chilina’s voice on CBC’s Celebrate The Seasons and Carols For A Cure. Chilina is a graduate of Sheridan College and the Birmingham Conservatory for classical theatre in Stratford.

About Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis is best known for his iconic star turn in Broadway’s Rock of Ages for which he garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor TONY Award Nomination. Constantine became a household name in 2005, during the heyday of American Idol, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis.

Constantine’s recent venture signals a triumphant return to New York City stages, ROCK & ROLL MAN, the original musical about a musical original. Constantine plays the title character, Alan Freed, a Cleveland DJ who in the 1950s heard the future—and knew he had to let it sing. At that time, Freed named the genre “Rock & Roll,” bringing music to the masses and integrating artists and audiences on the airwaves and in concerts for the first time in history.

Constantine was fresh from touring with the musical Rent when an old friend convinced him to try out for American Idol. At the time of his Idol audition, he was simply looking to land a gig. The rest is history, one Constantine is grateful for. “Basically, my life changed the moment I stepped on the property. I had cameras in my face all the time. It was the right time and I was ready to play,” he recalls.

Following American Idol, a show called Rock of Ages with an unknown cast and unknown creatives came knocking. It had a great program of classic songs and Constantine was instantly drawn in by the concept and signed on. The show enjoyed a highly successful run as one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time, culminating in a myriad of awards and critical acclaim for Constantine including a Tony Award nomination, and firmly establishing him as a world-class performer. Constantine received Drama League Award nominations for the Distinguished Performance Award for Rock of Ages, and for his work on the show Jekyll and Hyde. In addition to his on-stage exploits, Constantine served as a producer on the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening.