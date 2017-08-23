Chicago's Jeff Awards Equity Nominations for 2016-2017 Productions Announced

Seven world premiere plays seen first by Chicago audiences were among those receiving nominations by The Jeff Awards. 158 nominations in 33 categories honor Chicago Equity theatrical productions that opened between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.



Drury Lane Productions led all theatres with nineteen nominations, all for musicals in the Large Theatre category. "Smokey Joe's Café" and "Chicago the Musical" received seven each and "Crazy For You", five. Paramount Theatre and Writers Theatre each garnered 15 nominations. Paramount Theatre received six each for "Disney's The Little Mermaid" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street", two for "Jesus Christ Superstar" and one for "Mamma Mia!". Writers Theatre received five for "Parade", four for "East Texas Hot Links", and two each for "The Hunter and The Bear", "The Mystery of Love & Sex" and "Julius Caesar". Goodman Theatre received 14 nominations, six for "Uncle Vanya", five for "Objects in the Mirror" and three for "Wonderful Town". In the Midsize Theatre category, Porchlight Music Theatre earned 13 nominations, four each for "End of the Rainbow" and "Marry Me a Little", three for "In the Heights" and two for "The Scottsboro Boys".



In the coveted Ensemble category, the Jeff Awards nominated six productions: 16th Street Theater's "Blizzard '67", Writers Theatre's "East Texas Hot Links", American Blues Theater's "It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!", Porchlight Music Theatre's "The Scottsboro Boys", Drury Lane Productions' "Smokey Joe's Café" and The Royal George Theatre's "Spamilton". Actors' Equity Association supports the Equity Jeff Awards by sponsoring the Ensemble award.



New Play nominations recognized plays and adaptations that had their world premieres in Chicago. Nominations went to Michael Cristofer's "Man In The Ring" at Court Theatre, Selina Fillinger's "Faceless" at Northlight Theatre, Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" at Northlight Theatre, Ike Holter's "The Wolf at the End of the Block" at Teatro Vista, Antoinette Nwandu's "Pass Over" at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Madhuri Shekar's "Queen" at Victory Gardens Theater and Charles Smith's "Objects in the Mirror" at Goodman Theatre.



During the 2016-17 season, Jeff Awards judges attended opening nights of 159 Equity productions offered by 42 producing organizations, and from these openings, 123 productions were "Jeff Recommended" and eligible for award nominations.



The 49th Annual Equity Jeff Awards ceremony honoring excellence in professional theatre produced within the immediate Chicago area will be held on Monday, November 6th, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace.



Performances featuring cast members from nominated musicals and revues will highlight theNovember 6th ceremony. Pre-show appetizers and cash bar will be offered from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, followed by the awards ceremony directed by Michael Weber and a lavish buffet reception immediately thereafter.



Advance purchase tickets, which include the ceremony and pre- and post-show parties, are $75 ($55 for members of Actors' Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, The Dramatists Guild of America, and American Federation of Musicians) ($85 and $65, respectively, if purchased at the door). The evening is black tie optional and the public is invited to attend. To purchase tickets, visit the Jeff Awards website at www.jeffawards.org. For more information, contact Jeff Awards Equity Ceremony Producer Jack Phillips at johngphillips@att.net.



The Jeff Awards has been honoring outstanding theatre artists annually since it was established in 1968. With up to 55 members representing a wide variety of backgrounds in theatre (including producers, directors, actors, playwrights, designers, professors of theatre, entertainment lawyers and agents and theatre lovers), the Jeff Awards is committed to celebrating the vitality of Chicago area theatre by recognizing excellence through its recommendations, awards and honors. Opening night judges include not only Jeff members but also the team of Arts and Technical theatre volunteers (the "A/T Team") which is comprised of artistic directors, producers, directors from major Chicago theatres, actors and designers. The Jeff Awards fosters the artistic growth of area theatres and theatre artists and promotes educational opportunities, audience appreciation and civic pride in the achievements of the theatre community. Each year, the Jeff Awards judges 300 theatrical productions and host two awards ceremonies. Originally chartered to recognize only Equity productions, the Jeff Awards established the Non-Equity Wing in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre.

See the full list of nominees below!

PRODUCTION - PLAY - LARGE

"Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre

"East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre

"Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater

"Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre

"Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre



PRODUCTION - PLAY - MIDSIZE

"Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

"The Columnist" - American Blues Theater

"End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" - American Blues Theater

"Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre



PRODUCTION - MUSICAL - LARGE

"Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions

"Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre

"Parade" - Writers Theatre

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre



PRODUCTION - MUSICAL - MIDSIZE

"Disney's Mary Poppins" - Mercury Theater Chicago

"In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"The Scottsboro Boys" - Porchlight Music Theatre



PRODUCTION - REVUE

"Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

"Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre



ENSEMBLE

"Blizzard '67" - 16th Street Theater

"East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre

"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" - American Blues Theater

"The Scottsboro Boys" - Porchlight Music Theatre

"Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

"Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre



NEW PLAY

Michael Cristofer - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre

Selina Fillinger - "Faceless" - Northlight Theatre

Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"

- Northlight Theatre

Ike Holter - "The Wolf at the End of the Block" - Teatro Vista

Antoinette Nwandu - "Pass Over" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Madhuri Shekar - "Queen" - Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Smith - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre



DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

David Darlow - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Gary Griffin - "Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Newell - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson - "East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre

Chuck Smith - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre



DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL OR REVUE

Jim Corti - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre

Matthew Crowle - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

Gary Griffin - "Parade" - Writers Theatre

William Osetek - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions



PRINCIPAL ACTOR IN A PLAY

Allen Gilmore - (Emile Griffith) - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre

Allen Gilmore - (John Workolo) - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre

Erik Hellman - (Arthur de Bourgh) - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"

- Northlight Theatre

Daniel Kyri - (Shedrick Kennedy Yarkpai) - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre

Mike Nussbaum - (Albert Einstein) - "Relativity" - Northlight Theatre

Alex Weisman - (Jason/Tyrone) - "Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater



PRINCIPAL ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Clyde Alves - (Bobby Child) - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions

Patrick Andrews - (Leo Frank) - "Parade" - Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich - (Georg Nowack) - "She Loves Me" - Marriott Theatre

Paul-Jordan Jansen - (Sweeney Todd) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet

Street" - Paramount Theatre

Nathaniel Stampley - (Robert) - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Marriott Theatre



PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Cassandra Bissell - (Henrietta Leavitt) - "Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre

Chaon Cross - (Hilary) - "The Hard Problem" - Court Theatre

Angela Ingersoll - (Judy Garland) - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Elizabeth Ledo - (Erica) - "Bright Half Life" - About Face Theatre

Eliza Stoughton - (Billie Dawn) - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lisa Tejero - (Vivian Bearing) - "Wit" - The Hypocrites



PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Felthous - (Roxie Hart) - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions

Bri Sudia - (Mrs. Lovett) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

- Paramount Theatre

Bri Sudia - (Ruth Sherwood) - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre

Kathy Voytko - (Francesca) - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Marriott Theatre

Aerial "Mon'Aerie" Williams - (Younger Josephine) - "Black Pearl: A Tribute

to Josephine Baker" - Black Ensemble Theater



SOLO PERFORMANCE

Will Allan - (Chester) - "Circumference of a Squirrel" - The Greenhouse Theater Center

in association with Forum Productions

Linda Reiter - (Rose Kennedy) - "Rose" - The Greenhouse Theater Center

in association with Forum Productions

Simon Slater - (Derek Eveleigh) - "Bloodshot" - The Greenhouse Theater Center

and Ingenious Purpose Ltd. in association with Forum Productions

Gene Weygandt - (Matty) - "Uncle Phillip's Coat" - The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Marton Csokas - (Astrov) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre

Keith Kupferer - (Howard) - "The Mystery of Love & Sex" - Writers Theatre

Adam Poss - (Arvind Patel) - "Queen" - Victory Gardens Theater

Tommy Rivera-Vega - (Eli) - "Parachute Men" - Teatro Vista



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Larry Adams - (Bela Zangler) - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis - (Sebastian) - "Disney's The Little Mermaid"

- Paramount Theatre

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis - (Jim Conley) - "Parade" - Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich - (Bud Frump) - "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"

- Marriott Theatre

James Earl Jones II - (Ladislav Sipos) - "She Loves Me" - Marriott Theatre



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kristen Bush - (Yelena) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre

Kymberly Mellen - (Susan Mary Alsop) - "The Columnist" - American Blues Theater

Lia Mortensen - (Lucinda) - "The Mystery of Love & Sex" - Writers Theatre

Caroline Neff - (Sonya) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Felicia Boswell - (Mary Magdalene) - "Jesus Christ Superstar" - Paramount Theatre

E. Faye Butler - (Matron Mama Morton) - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions

Angela Ingersoll - (Hedy La Rue) - "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" - Marriott Theatre

Iris Lieberman - (Fraulein Schneider) - "Cabaret" - Theatre at the Center

Meghan Murphy - (Tanya) - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre



ACTOR IN A REVUE

Austin Cook - (The Man) - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Keyes - (Little Walter) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

Yando Lopez - (Ensemble) - "Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre

Evan Tyrone Martin - (Ensemble) - "I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett"

- Mercury Theater Chicago



ACTRESS IN A REVUE

Michelle Lauto - (Ensemble) - "Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre

Donica Lynn - (Willie Mae) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

Meghan Murphy - (Ruth) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

Bethany Thomas - (The Woman) - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre



SCENIC DESIGN - LARGE

William Boles - "Native Gardens" - Victory Gardens Theater

Linda Buchanan - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre

Jack Magaw - "East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre

Courtney O'Neill - "Harvey" - Court Theatre

Todd Rosenthal - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre



SCENIC DESIGN - MIDSIZE

Angela Weber Miller - "Captain Blood" - First Folio Theatre

Greg Pinsoneault - "In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Christopher Rhoton - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Grant Sabin - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Joe Schermoly - "Naperville" - Theater Wit



COSTUME DESIGN - LARGE

Theresa Ham - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre

Theresa Ham - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre

Rachel Healy - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre

Susan E. Mickey - "Shakespeare in Love" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Sully Ratke - "Chicago The Musical" - Drury Lane Productions



COSTUME DESIGN - MIDSIZE

Kristy Leigh Hall - "Pygmalion" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Izumi Inaba - "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Kate Setzer Kamphausen - "In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Bill Morey - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Mieka van der Ploeg - "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz" - The House Theatre of Chicago



SOUND DESIGN - LARGE

Mikhail Fiksel - "The Hunter and the Bear" - Writers Theatre

Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen - "Julius Caesar" - Writers Theatre

Andre Pluess - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre

Richard Woodbury - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre



SOUND DESIGN - MIDSIZE

Joe Court - "10 Out of 12" - Theater Wit

Heath Hays - "The Room" - A Red Orchid Theatre

Grover Holloway - "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Jeffrey Levin - "The River Bride" - Halcyon Theatre



LIGHTING DESIGN - LARGE

Nick Belley and Jesse Klug - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre

Bart Cortright - "The Hunter and the Bear" - Writers Theatre

Lee Fiskness - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions

Greg Hofmann - "Jesus Christ Superstar" - Paramount Theatre

Jesse Klug - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre



LIGHTING DESIGN - MIDSIZE

Erik Barry - "Circumference of a Squirrel" - The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions

Christine Binder - "Bright Half Life" - About Face Theatre

Cat Davis - "The River Bride" - Halcyon Theatre

John Kelly - "I Am My Own Wife" - About Face Theatre

Michael Stanfill - "Wit" - The Hypocrites



CHOREOGRAPHY

Matthew Crowle - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions

Jane Lanier - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions

Ericka Mac - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre

Tammy Mader - "Singin' in the Rain" - Marriott Theatre

Alex Sanchez - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre



ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Neil Bartram - "Shakespeare in Love" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Orbert Davis - "Paradise Blue" - TimeLine Theatre Company

Chirstopher Kriz - "Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre

Ronnie Malley - "Great Expectations" - Silk Road Rising and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company



MUSIC DIRECTION

Austin Cook - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre

Roberta Duchak - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions

Michael Mahler - "Parade" - Writers Theatre

Doug Peck - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre

Tom Vendafreddo - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre



PUPPET DESIGN

Jesse Mooney-Bullock - "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch" - The House Theatre of Chicago

Jesse Mooney-Bullock - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre

Blair Thomas - "Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth" - Lookingglass Theatre Company



PROJECTION DESIGN

Christopher Ash - "Mamma Mia!" - Paramount Theatre

Paul Deziel - "Beauty's Daughter" - American Blues Theater

Stephan Mazurek - "The Fundamentals" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mike Tutaj - "Julius Caesar" - Writers Theatre

Mike Tutaj - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre

