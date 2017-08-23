Chicago's Jeff Awards Equity Nominations for 2016-2017 Productions Announced
Seven world premiere plays seen first by Chicago audiences were among those receiving nominations by The Jeff Awards. 158 nominations in 33 categories honor Chicago Equity theatrical productions that opened between August 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.
Drury Lane Productions led all theatres with nineteen nominations, all for musicals in the Large Theatre category. "Smokey Joe's Café" and "Chicago the Musical" received seven each and "Crazy For You", five. Paramount Theatre and Writers Theatre each garnered 15 nominations. Paramount Theatre received six each for "Disney's The Little Mermaid" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street", two for "Jesus Christ Superstar" and one for "Mamma Mia!". Writers Theatre received five for "Parade", four for "East Texas Hot Links", and two each for "The Hunter and The Bear", "The Mystery of Love & Sex" and "Julius Caesar". Goodman Theatre received 14 nominations, six for "Uncle Vanya", five for "Objects in the Mirror" and three for "Wonderful Town". In the Midsize Theatre category, Porchlight Music Theatre earned 13 nominations, four each for "End of the Rainbow" and "Marry Me a Little", three for "In the Heights" and two for "The Scottsboro Boys".
In the coveted Ensemble category, the Jeff Awards nominated six productions: 16th Street Theater's "Blizzard '67", Writers Theatre's "East Texas Hot Links", American Blues Theater's "It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!", Porchlight Music Theatre's "The Scottsboro Boys", Drury Lane Productions' "Smokey Joe's Café" and The Royal George Theatre's "Spamilton". Actors' Equity Association supports the Equity Jeff Awards by sponsoring the Ensemble award.
New Play nominations recognized plays and adaptations that had their world premieres in Chicago. Nominations went to Michael Cristofer's "Man In The Ring" at Court Theatre, Selina Fillinger's "Faceless" at Northlight Theatre, Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" at Northlight Theatre, Ike Holter's "The Wolf at the End of the Block" at Teatro Vista, Antoinette Nwandu's "Pass Over" at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Madhuri Shekar's "Queen" at Victory Gardens Theater and Charles Smith's "Objects in the Mirror" at Goodman Theatre.
During the 2016-17 season, Jeff Awards judges attended opening nights of 159 Equity productions offered by 42 producing organizations, and from these openings, 123 productions were "Jeff Recommended" and eligible for award nominations.
The 49th Annual Equity Jeff Awards ceremony honoring excellence in professional theatre produced within the immediate Chicago area will be held on Monday, November 6th, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace.
Performances featuring cast members from nominated musicals and revues will highlight theNovember 6th ceremony. Pre-show appetizers and cash bar will be offered from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, followed by the awards ceremony directed by Michael Weber and a lavish buffet reception immediately thereafter.
Advance purchase tickets, which include the ceremony and pre- and post-show parties, are $75 ($55 for members of Actors' Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, The Dramatists Guild of America, and American Federation of Musicians) ($85 and $65, respectively, if purchased at the door). The evening is black tie optional and the public is invited to attend. To purchase tickets, visit the Jeff Awards website at www.jeffawards.org. For more information, contact Jeff Awards Equity Ceremony Producer Jack Phillips at johngphillips@att.net.
The Jeff Awards has been honoring outstanding theatre artists annually since it was established in 1968. With up to 55 members representing a wide variety of backgrounds in theatre (including producers, directors, actors, playwrights, designers, professors of theatre, entertainment lawyers and agents and theatre lovers), the Jeff Awards is committed to celebrating the vitality of Chicago area theatre by recognizing excellence through its recommendations, awards and honors. Opening night judges include not only Jeff members but also the team of Arts and Technical theatre volunteers (the "A/T Team") which is comprised of artistic directors, producers, directors from major Chicago theatres, actors and designers. The Jeff Awards fosters the artistic growth of area theatres and theatre artists and promotes educational opportunities, audience appreciation and civic pride in the achievements of the theatre community. Each year, the Jeff Awards judges 300 theatrical productions and host two awards ceremonies. Originally chartered to recognize only Equity productions, the Jeff Awards established the Non-Equity Wing in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre.
See the full list of nominees below!
PRODUCTION - PLAY - LARGE
"Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre
"East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre
"Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater
"Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre
"Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
PRODUCTION - PLAY - MIDSIZE
"Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
"The Columnist" - American Blues Theater
"End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" - American Blues Theater
"Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre
PRODUCTION - MUSICAL - LARGE
"Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
"Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions
"Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre
"Parade" - Writers Theatre
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre
PRODUCTION - MUSICAL - MIDSIZE
"Disney's Mary Poppins" - Mercury Theater Chicago
"In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"The Scottsboro Boys" - Porchlight Music Theatre
PRODUCTION - REVUE
"Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
"Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre
ENSEMBLE
"Blizzard '67" - 16th Street Theater
"East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre
"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" - American Blues Theater
"The Scottsboro Boys" - Porchlight Music Theatre
"Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
"Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre
NEW PLAY
Michael Cristofer - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre
Selina Fillinger - "Faceless" - Northlight Theatre
Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"
- Northlight Theatre
Ike Holter - "The Wolf at the End of the Block" - Teatro Vista
Antoinette Nwandu - "Pass Over" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Madhuri Shekar - "Queen" - Victory Gardens Theater
Charles Smith - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
David Darlow - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Gary Griffin - "Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater
Charles Newell - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson - "East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre
Chuck Smith - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre
DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL OR REVUE
Jim Corti - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre
Matthew Crowle - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions
Marcia Milgrom Dodge - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
Gary Griffin - "Parade" - Writers Theatre
William Osetek - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
PRINCIPAL ACTOR IN A PLAY
Allen Gilmore - (Emile Griffith) - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre
Allen Gilmore - (John Workolo) - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre
Erik Hellman - (Arthur de Bourgh) - "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"
- Northlight Theatre
Daniel Kyri - (Shedrick Kennedy Yarkpai) - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre
Mike Nussbaum - (Albert Einstein) - "Relativity" - Northlight Theatre
Alex Weisman - (Jason/Tyrone) - "Hand to God" - Victory Gardens Theater
PRINCIPAL ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Clyde Alves - (Bobby Child) - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions
Patrick Andrews - (Leo Frank) - "Parade" - Writers Theatre
Alex Goodrich - (Georg Nowack) - "She Loves Me" - Marriott Theatre
Paul-Jordan Jansen - (Sweeney Todd) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet
Street" - Paramount Theatre
Nathaniel Stampley - (Robert) - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Marriott Theatre
PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cassandra Bissell - (Henrietta Leavitt) - "Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre
Chaon Cross - (Hilary) - "The Hard Problem" - Court Theatre
Angela Ingersoll - (Judy Garland) - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Elizabeth Ledo - (Erica) - "Bright Half Life" - About Face Theatre
Eliza Stoughton - (Billie Dawn) - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Lisa Tejero - (Vivian Bearing) - "Wit" - The Hypocrites
PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Felthous - (Roxie Hart) - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
Bri Sudia - (Mrs. Lovett) - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
- Paramount Theatre
Bri Sudia - (Ruth Sherwood) - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre
Kathy Voytko - (Francesca) - "The Bridges of Madison County" - Marriott Theatre
Aerial "Mon'Aerie" Williams - (Younger Josephine) - "Black Pearl: A Tribute
to Josephine Baker" - Black Ensemble Theater
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Will Allan - (Chester) - "Circumference of a Squirrel" - The Greenhouse Theater Center
in association with Forum Productions
Linda Reiter - (Rose Kennedy) - "Rose" - The Greenhouse Theater Center
in association with Forum Productions
Simon Slater - (Derek Eveleigh) - "Bloodshot" - The Greenhouse Theater Center
and Ingenious Purpose Ltd. in association with Forum Productions
Gene Weygandt - (Matty) - "Uncle Phillip's Coat" - The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Marton Csokas - (Astrov) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
Keith Kupferer - (Howard) - "The Mystery of Love & Sex" - Writers Theatre
Adam Poss - (Arvind Patel) - "Queen" - Victory Gardens Theater
Tommy Rivera-Vega - (Eli) - "Parachute Men" - Teatro Vista
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Larry Adams - (Bela Zangler) - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions
Jonathan Butler-Duplessis - (Sebastian) - "Disney's The Little Mermaid"
- Paramount Theatre
Jonathan Butler-Duplessis - (Jim Conley) - "Parade" - Writers Theatre
Alex Goodrich - (Bud Frump) - "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"
- Marriott Theatre
James Earl Jones II - (Ladislav Sipos) - "She Loves Me" - Marriott Theatre
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Kristen Bush - (Yelena) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
Kymberly Mellen - (Susan Mary Alsop) - "The Columnist" - American Blues Theater
Lia Mortensen - (Lucinda) - "The Mystery of Love & Sex" - Writers Theatre
Caroline Neff - (Sonya) - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Felicia Boswell - (Mary Magdalene) - "Jesus Christ Superstar" - Paramount Theatre
E. Faye Butler - (Matron Mama Morton) - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
Angela Ingersoll - (Hedy La Rue) - "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" - Marriott Theatre
Iris Lieberman - (Fraulein Schneider) - "Cabaret" - Theatre at the Center
Meghan Murphy - (Tanya) - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre
ACTOR IN A REVUE
Austin Cook - (The Man) - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Justin Keyes - (Little Walter) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
Yando Lopez - (Ensemble) - "Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre
Evan Tyrone Martin - (Ensemble) - "I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett"
- Mercury Theater Chicago
ACTRESS IN A REVUE
Michelle Lauto - (Ensemble) - "Spamilton" - The Royal George Theatre
Donica Lynn - (Willie Mae) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
Meghan Murphy - (Ruth) - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
Bethany Thomas - (The Woman) - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN - LARGE
William Boles - "Native Gardens" - Victory Gardens Theater
Linda Buchanan - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre
Jeffrey D. Kmiec - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre
Jack Magaw - "East Texas Hot Links" - Writers Theatre
Courtney O'Neill - "Harvey" - Court Theatre
Todd Rosenthal - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN - MIDSIZE
Angela Weber Miller - "Captain Blood" - First Folio Theatre
Greg Pinsoneault - "In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Christopher Rhoton - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Grant Sabin - "Born Yesterday" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Joe Schermoly - "Naperville" - Theater Wit
COSTUME DESIGN - LARGE
Theresa Ham - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre
Theresa Ham - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre
Rachel Healy - "Blues for an Alabama Sky" - Court Theatre
Susan E. Mickey - "Shakespeare in Love" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Sully Ratke - "Chicago The Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
COSTUME DESIGN - MIDSIZE
Kristy Leigh Hall - "Pygmalion" - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Izumi Inaba - "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Kate Setzer Kamphausen - "In the Heights" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Bill Morey - "End of the Rainbow" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Mieka van der Ploeg - "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz" - The House Theatre of Chicago
SOUND DESIGN - LARGE
Mikhail Fiksel - "The Hunter and the Bear" - Writers Theatre
Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen - "Julius Caesar" - Writers Theatre
Andre Pluess - "Man in the Ring" - Court Theatre
Richard Woodbury - "Uncle Vanya" - Goodman Theatre
SOUND DESIGN - MIDSIZE
Joe Court - "10 Out of 12" - Theater Wit
Heath Hays - "The Room" - A Red Orchid Theatre
Grover Holloway - "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Jeffrey Levin - "The River Bride" - Halcyon Theatre
LIGHTING DESIGN - LARGE
Nick Belley and Jesse Klug - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre
Bart Cortright - "The Hunter and the Bear" - Writers Theatre
Lee Fiskness - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
Greg Hofmann - "Jesus Christ Superstar" - Paramount Theatre
Jesse Klug - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre
LIGHTING DESIGN - MIDSIZE
Erik Barry - "Circumference of a Squirrel" - The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
Christine Binder - "Bright Half Life" - About Face Theatre
Cat Davis - "The River Bride" - Halcyon Theatre
John Kelly - "I Am My Own Wife" - About Face Theatre
Michael Stanfill - "Wit" - The Hypocrites
CHOREOGRAPHY
Matthew Crowle - "Crazy for You" - Drury Lane Productions
Jane Lanier - "Chicago the Musical" - Drury Lane Productions
Ericka Mac - "Mamma Mia!" - Marriott Theatre
Tammy Mader - "Singin' in the Rain" - Marriott Theatre
Alex Sanchez - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Neil Bartram - "Shakespeare in Love" - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Orbert Davis - "Paradise Blue" - TimeLine Theatre Company
Chirstopher Kriz - "Silent Sky" - First Folio Theatre
Ronnie Malley - "Great Expectations" - Silk Road Rising and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
MUSIC DIRECTION
Austin Cook - "Marry Me a Little" - Porchlight Music Theatre
Roberta Duchak - "Smokey Joe's Café" - Drury Lane Productions
Michael Mahler - "Parade" - Writers Theatre
Doug Peck - "Wonderful Town" - Goodman Theatre
Tom Vendafreddo - "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - Paramount Theatre
PUPPET DESIGN
Jesse Mooney-Bullock - "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch" - The House Theatre of Chicago
Jesse Mooney-Bullock - "Disney's The Little Mermaid" - Paramount Theatre
Blair Thomas - "Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth" - Lookingglass Theatre Company
PROJECTION DESIGN
Christopher Ash - "Mamma Mia!" - Paramount Theatre
Paul Deziel - "Beauty's Daughter" - American Blues Theater
Stephan Mazurek - "The Fundamentals" - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mike Tutaj - "Julius Caesar" - Writers Theatre
Mike Tutaj - "Objects in the Mirror" - Goodman Theatre