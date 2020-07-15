Chester Gregory 'C.H.E.S.S.' Releases Black Lives Matter Movement-Inspired Song 'National Anthem (Another One)'
Chester Gregory, artistically known as C.H.E.S.S., today released, NATIONAL ANTHEM (ANOTHER ONE) via all digital music platforms.
Listen below:
NATIONAL ANTHEM (ANOTHER ONE) is a play on words. C.H.E.S.S. explains, "The songs title was inspired by conversations that went something like, 'Did you hear about the (black person) killed by the cops?' 'You mean the one that happened 2 days ago?' 'No, another one happened yesterday.' Then the next day or week another one would happen. Then another one. These conversations happen so often, it's like a tragic anthem. We are forced to hear over and over."
National Anthem was produced by "Studio" Steve Wallace, written with Terron Brooks and featured rap by Jordyn, a friend who Chester met while filming a project for Todrick Hall. C.H.E.S.S. has also simultaneously released a short film visual, directed by Jamal Josef and shot and edited by Kevin Ray, to accompany the song. Both men donated their services to shoot the project, upon hearing the song.
In the short film, we see C.H.E.S.S. running through the desert, perhaps away from
civilization, maybe trying to escape but as he is running, the names of those who have been murdered flash across the screen. "It was very important to the team to not depict any violence especially toward Black People, but still honor the names, of those Black men, Black Women, Black Transgender Men and Black Transgender Women, who haven't received proper justice." Chester explains.
Watch below:
The short film was shot in Coachella during the pandemic with a crew of 2 people. The entire cast and crew exercised social distancing and used masks. Proceeds from the song will be donated to charity.
