Chelsea Table + Stage Presents HADESTOWN Star Eva Noblezada In LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES This Month

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show "Let's Go to the Movies" is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history.

Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre - is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical."

Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for "Best Actress in a Musical." She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.

Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada's Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.