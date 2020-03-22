Check Out These Ten Audiobooks Narrated By Broadway Stars

Need a fix of your favorite Broadway stars' voices while stuck inside! Check out our list of 10 audiobooks narrated by Broadway stars!

Gmorning, Gnight!

Author: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Read By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

From the creator and star of Hamilton comes an audiobook of affirmations to inspire listeners at the beginning and end of each day.

Too Much Is Not Enough

Author: Andrew Rannells

Read By: Andrew Rannells

From the star of Broadway's The Book of Mormon and HBO's Girls, the heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age memoir of a Midwestern boy surviving bad auditions, bad relationships, and some really bad highlights as he chases his dreams in New York City.

The Prom

Author: Saundra Mitchell, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

Read By: Tara Sands, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Beth Leavel and Joshua Lamon

An honest, laugh-out-loud, feel-good novel inspired by the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, read by members of the original Broadway cast!

Seventeen-year-old Emma Nolan wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. But in her small town of Edgewater, Indiana, that's like asking for the moon. Enter Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two Broadway stars who decide to take up her cause and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions go quickly south...

Dear Evan Hansen

Author: Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Read By: Ben Levi Ross, Mike Faist, Mallory Bechtel

When a letter that was never meant to be seen by anyone draws high school senior Evan Hansen into a family's grief over the loss of their son, he is given the chance of a lifetime: to belong. He just has to stick to a lie he never meant to tell: that the notoriously troubled Connor Murphy was his secret best friend.

Angels in America

Author: Tony Kushner

Read By: Bobby Cannavale, Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Denise Gough, Beth Malone, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Edie Falco, Susan Brown and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

In this production, adapted especially for the listening experience, Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, and the entire cast recreate their acclaimed performances from the 2018 Tony Award-winning National Theatre revival of Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. With narration by Bobby Cannavale and Edie Falco, and a musical score by Adrian Sutton, this audiobook is a compelling and immersive theatrical listening experience.

My Name Is Lucy Barton (Dramatic Production)

Author: Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro

Read By: Laura Linney

Presenting an original audiobook performance of the stage production of My Name is Lucy Barton, starring Academy Award and Tony nominee Laura Linney.



Unsteady after an operation, Lucy Barton wakes to find her mother sitting at the foot of her bed. She hasn't seen her in years, and her visit brings back to Lucy her desperate rural childhood, and her escape to New York. As she begins to find herself as a writer, she is still gripped by the urgent complexities of family life.

The Ferguson Rifle

Author: Louis L'Amour

Read by: Brian d'Arcy James

It began with gold that had once belonged to Montezuma. Stolen and cached in a church in Mexico, it was recovered by two army officers who fled north for the French settlements. Along the way one stabbed the other to death. The remaining officer was eventually killed by Plains Indians, but he buried the treasure just before he died.

A Place Called Freedom

Author: Ken Follett

Read by: Victor Garber

A PLACE CALLED FREEDOM begins in the infernal coal mines of the Jamisson family, in the Scottish highlands, where twenty-one-year-old Mack McAsh spends most of his waking hours. Bound to his employer for life, Mack burns with an insatiable desire to escape.

Small Great Things

Author: Jodi Picoult

Read by: Audra McDonald, Cassandra Campbell & Ari Fliakos

Ruth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse at a Connecticut hospital with more than twenty years' experience. During her shift, Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she's been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don't want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene?

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao

Author: Junot Díaz

Read by: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Karen Olivo

Things have never been easy for Oscar, a sweet but disastrously overweight, lovesick Dominican ghetto nerd. From his home in New Jersey, where he lives with his old-world mother and rebellious sister, Oscar dreams of becoming the Dominican J. R. R. Tolkien and, most of all, of finding love. But he may never get what he wants, thanks to the Fuku: the curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, dooming them to prison, torture, tragic accidents, and, above all, ill-starred love. Oscar, still waiting for his first kiss, is just its most recent victim.

Check it out here.





