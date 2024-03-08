Chateau Chic Comes to the Big Apple

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By Evan Arroyo

The stage is set, the lights are dimming, and the stars of the small screen are stepping out from the comfort of their chateau and onto the whirlwind adventure that is the "Dare to Do It" tour. Dick and Angel Strawbridge, the dynamic duo behind the beloved television series "Escape To The Chateau," have touched down in the USA & Canada, bringing with them a blend of charm, wit, and a touch of DIY magic.

For those who haven't had the pleasure of tuning in, "Escape To The Chateau" chronicles the remarkable journey of Dick and Angel Strawbridge, who, in 2014, traded in the hustle and bustle of modern life for a crumbling fairytale castle in the heart of France. What followed was a rollercoaster ride of renovations, restorations, and revelations, all captured for the world to see.

But the adventure doesn't stop at the chateau gates. Now, armed with tales of triumph and tribulation, Dick and Angel are taking their show on the road, crossing the pond for their first-ever theater tour in North America. And where better to kick things off than the city that never sleeps? That's right – on March 11th, 2024, the spotlight will shine on New York City as the Strawbridges descend upon The Town Hall for a night of storytelling, laughter, and maybe even a few surprises.

In a recent statement, Dick and Angel expressed their gratitude to fans both old and new: "Firstly, thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket to come and see us. We are literally blown away by the love from across the pond. It's a dream come true to be taking Arthur, Dorothy, Grandma & Papi on the road to see and experience your gorgeous country and friendly hospitality.”

And the excitement is palpable – not just from the fans eagerly snapping up tickets, but from Dick and Angel themselves. "Prizes are being made, outfits are being carefully considered, and the excitement is high…!" they shared on social media. With their infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy, it's no wonder audiences are clamoring to join the adventure.

But what exactly can fans expect from this whirlwind tour? Well, if their past exploits are anything to go by, a little bit of everything. From heartwarming anecdotes to behind-the-scenes secrets, Dick and Angel promise to give audiences a deeper insight into their lives – both on and off the screen. And with a theater as storied as The Town Hall as their backdrop, the stage is set for a night to remember.



Of course, no Strawbridge production would be complete without a healthy dose of DIY ingenuity. After all, these are the same folks who turned a dilapidated castle into a picture-perfect paradise. So, expect to see a few tricks up their sleeves – and maybe even pick up a few renovation tips along the way.

But perhaps the most exciting part of the tour is the chance for fans to meet the stars themselves. With meet-and-greet opportunities and photo ops galore, it's a rare chance to rub elbows with the royalty of reality TV. And judging by the reactions online, fans are counting down the days until they can do just that.

"OMG!!!! New York!! Getting tickets," exclaimed one eager fan, while another chimed in, "Just bought tickets for NYC! Can't wait!!" It's clear that the Strawbridges have struck a chord with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic – and now, they're ready to take their show on the road.

So, whether you're a die-hard fan of "Escape To The Chateau" or simply in the mood for a night of entertainment, be sure to snag your tickets for the "Dare to Do It" tour. With stops in Seattle, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, and of course, New York City, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the chateau up close and personal.

As Dick and Angel themselves would say, "Let the adventure begin!”

For more information, visit https://thechateau.tv/us-tour-2024

Produced by Fane: www.fane.co.uk Insta: @the_chateau_tv @escape_to_the_chateau Facebook: /chateaudelamottehusson /escapetothechateau

Photos Courtesy of Workhousepr