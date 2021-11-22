Chashama Gala 2021 is a Welcome Back to Arts and Times Square

As a Board member, I am thrilled that the Chashama Gala, Art Party, and the new Chashma-Rama events were in person this year. The parties stretched over two days at 6 hours each and over a thousand of New York's most forward-thinking landowners, corporate executives, arts professionals, and innovative creators strolled through the interactive installations and wandering performers. It was a celebration of the return of live events and Times Square.

Chashama was founded in 1995 by Anita Durst to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate. These spaces are used for artists, small businesses, and for free community-centric art classes. Currently, Chashama awards 9 million worth of real estate to artists, subsidizes 200 artist workspaces, provides over 200 free art classes, gives 170 artists free space to present their work, and supports over 30 businesses by giving them free space.

This year the gala honored Matin Dunn of Dunn Development Corp and James Fuentes of James Fuentes Gallery. Artists included Drag TikTok superstar Darrell Thorne; queen of burlesque Julie Atlas Muz; and master of the flames, Flambeaux. It also featured an installation by my brother Frankie Lane. I am not the only proud relative of this year's artists. Douglas Durst stopped by to survey the gala and delight in the accomplishments of his eldest child, Anita. Anita's impact on the arts is the result of decades of commitment, the kind of achievements any parent would be proud of.

Through Chashama, Anita Durst has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in under-served communities. Chashama's new program, Storefront Startup, provides space for 70 women and minority owned small businesses. Each year, Chashama gives $9 million worth of real estate to participants. Originally only utilizing space in midtown Manhattan, Chashama now includes the 5 boroughs and beyond.

Congratulations Chashama and Welcome back!

For more information on Chashama see: www.Chashama.org

Photo Credit: Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com, Eugene Gologursky/GettyImages



