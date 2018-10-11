Charlie Stemp Joins Holiday Panto SNOW WHITE at London Palladium

Simply charming! Former Hello Dolly! cast member Charlie Stemp has signed on to return to the London Palladium to star as Prince Charming in the holiday pantomime, Snow White.

Stemp will appear opposite Danielle Hope who has been cast in the title role.

Produced by the Olivier Award-winning team behind last year's Dick Whittington, Snow White will star Dawn French as The Wicked Queen and sees the return of Julian Clary as The Man in The Mirror, Paul Zerdin as Muddles,Nigel Havers as The Understudy and Gary Wilmot as Mrs Crumble.

Joining them are Strictly Come Dancing's Vincent and Flavia as The King and The Queen, and Josh Bennett, Simeon Dyer, Craig Garner, Ben Goffe, Jamie John, Blake Lisle and Andrew Martin as The Magnificent Seven.

Performances will begin at the iconic pantomime venue on Saturday 8 December 2018 running until Sunday 13 January 2019.Book tickets here from £29!

Charlie Stemp recently completed a Broadway run as Barnaby Tucker in the hit revival of Hello Dolly! He has garnered unprecedented critical acclaim for his star-making performance in the West End revival of Half A Sixpence. The production premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre and transferred to the West End in 2016, where it received rave reviews.

For his performance as Arthur Kipps, he was nominated for the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the 2017 Carl Alan Performer's Award, and was honored with the 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In addition, for the Chichester production, he received a 2016 UK Theatre Award nomination for Best Performance in a Musical. Mr. Stemp made his professional debut in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, before playing Eddie in the international tour of Mamma Mia!. He was born in London and graduated from Laine Theatre Arts

