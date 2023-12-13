Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse in association with Primary Stages has revealed the complete cast for IBSEN’S GHOST: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Tony Award nominee Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) with direction by Carl Andress (Still at Risk). IBSEN’S GHOST begins previews on Tuesday January 16, with an opening night set for Friday January 19 and will run through Sunday February 4, 2023.

The cast of IBSEN’S GHOST will include Charles Busch as Suzannah Thoresen Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg”) as Wolf Dahlquist, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Kragh Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as an understudy for Susannah Thoresen Ibsen.

IBSEN’S GHOST will feature set design by Shoko Kambara (GSP’s Her Portmanteau; Little Girl Blue; Midwives), costume design by Gregory Gale (Fairycakes; Rock of Ages), lighting design by Ken Billington (New York, New York; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play; Summer, 1976) and Ien De Nio (Cost of Living; Endlings), and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik (The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show; Squirrel Screams). Avery Trunko (DIG) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Based on a few irrefutable facts, IBSEN’S GHOST tells a tall (and hilarious) tale of the legendary Norwegian playwright's wife Suzannah the week after the great man's state funeral. A fierce keeper of the flame, Suzannah is confronted with a series of predicaments: her husband's long lost illegitimate son, his former protegee peddling a libelous diary and an enigmatic rodent exterminator known as the Rat Wife. This is the play Ibsen never wrote but with more laughs and a happy ending.

"It is truly an honor to welcome the legendary Charles Busch, a comic genius, to George Street Playhouse to star in his latest world premiere,” says Artistic Director David Saint. “Coinciding with the release of his New York Times hit autobiography,Leading Lady, we eagerly await the mad delight Charles will surely bring to his unforgettable character of the wicked Widow Ibsen!"

The performance schedule for IBSEN’S GHOST is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance on Tuesday January 16 at 8pm; there will be no 2pm performance on Thursday January 18.

George Street Playhouse will also offer an open captioned performance on January 27 and there will be a discussion following the audio described performance on Sunday January 28.

