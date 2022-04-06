Charitybuzz Calls for Submissions to 'Broadway: Curtain Up' Auction

Charitybuzz, the leading impact marketplace for people to live out their wildest dreams while supporting great causes, is now calling all Broadway and theater artists, organizations, and brands that support the live performing arts to join their biggest live theater initiative yet, the "Broadway: Curtain Up" Auction opening May 3, 2022.

Over the last two-plus years, performing artists and tradespeople, Broadway shows, and theater organizations were unable to work and lost their livelihoods. As we emerge from the pandemic, the industry is rebounding back and promises to be bigger than ever.

Charitybuzz invites all artists, organizations, and brands to celebrate this remarkable revitalization of Broadway as it continues its triumphant return and to engage the Charitybuzz community of philanthropic bidders in this massive effort to support important causes and the positive social activism efforts of the community at large with auction lots of all sizes and types.

Auction lot ideas can be submitted to: charitybuzzcurates@charitybuzz.com.

Experiences might include: meet & greets (in-person or via Zoom), master classes (acting, singing, dancing, directing, choreography, producing, etc.), personalized video messages, mini-concerts or customized entertainment , memorabilia (signed scripts, autographed Playbills, props or costumes), show tickets, VIP experiences, and more.

Charitybuzz is the world's leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier auction platform, upscale shopping experience, concierge business and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz has raised $550 million for cause to date.

In addition to incredible luxury travel, VIP event experiences, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, Charitybuzz features exclusive access to the world's most influential personalities - Sara Bareilles, Robert De Niro, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and many, many more.

Each purchase generates charitable impact in partnership with more than 4,500 non-profit organizations, including Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, The Actors Fund, and theater companies including the MCC, Manhattan Theater Club, The Public Theater, Roundabout Theater Company and more.