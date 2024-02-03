Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles

The Notebook will open March 14 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

Rehearsals are underway for a brand new Broadway love story! The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will begin previews Saturday, February 10 ahead of a Thursday, March 14 opening night at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

In The Notebook, Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. 

"I love that Allie is honest and really powerful. She makes some really tough choices and she's 17 years old... but she knows what she wants and she acts in the power and in that truth," Jordan Tyson told Richard Ridge.

"Noah lives in a world that is very peaceful and still," added John Cardoza. "He wants a very simple slice of life. It feels really great when you live in a place like New York that is so busy and frantic to inhabit somebody's very calm presence every day."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!






