Character Breakdown: MARY JANE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Mary Jane has made a new home for herself on 48th Street. Amy Herzog's new play is now in previews on Broadway, courtesy of Manhattan Theatre Club.

Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

"It really takes a village to raise a kid and everyone needs a lot of support. She needs a little bit more. It's just not set up for her to always receive that," said Rachel McAdams about the titular character. "I just love her lust for life. [I love] the joy she gets from her child; her get-up-and-go everyday. She is really an extraordinary person to play."

watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!