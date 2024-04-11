Character Breakdown: SUFFS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Previews are now underway for Suffs- the new musical taking Broadway by storm at the Music Box Theatre.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

"I love that I get to try on a pair of pants that really feel blissful and easy and like respect and deference are expected. Imagine!," joked Grace McLean, who plays Woodrow Wilson.

"[Mary Chapman Catt] was a titan," added Jenn Colella. "She was an extraordinary woman who worked for decades to make sure that suffrage got passed. She traveled all around the world. She represents the more conservative... moderate road for these women to get what they needed."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!