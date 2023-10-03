Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada

The production will run from October 12- November 12, 2023.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Rehearsals are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan will star as Jay Gatsby, alongside two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan.
 
Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.
 
The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Television: “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Masked Singer”). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.
 






