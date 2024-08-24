Character Breakdown: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast Breaks Down Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audiences are having a royal ball this summer at Once Upon a Mattress, led on Broadway by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster and Michael Urie.

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses.

"Winnifred is an unconventional princess. The thing I love about her is that she is exactly who she is and there are no inhibitions because she doesn't even know that there would be! She is completely herself," Sutton Foster said of her character. "One of my favorite lines, Sir Harry says- 'Prince Dauntless is a little unusual... and so is Winnifred. Maybe they can be unusual together.' It's really fun to play a character that is so free and inhinged in a beautiful, loving way."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new revival here!