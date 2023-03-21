Character Breakdown: FAT HAM Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Previews begin tonight for James Ijames's the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, Fat Ham.

In Fat Ham, Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

"Juicy is a kind of Hamlet. He is a young, queer, college kid who is trying to figure out what his path in life is," explained Marcel Spears. "He gets tasked with avenging is father's death... and he's not fully onboard. He's not fully committed to this; he's not fully committed to the idea of anything..."

