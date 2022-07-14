Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Will Kick Off North American Tour in Miami in October 2022

Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE will hit the road for a multi-year North American tour that will premiere in Miami this fall. The thrilling stage spectacular inspired by the hit "Magic Mike" films will begin nightly performances in a custom built, state-of-the-art venue at the Miami Marine Stadium site on Key Biscayne on Oct. 13, 2022, for a six-month limited run before heading to its next major North American city. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, MAGIC MIKE LIVE provides an unforgettably fun night of entertainment that's guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves.

Perfect for date night or the ultimate girls' night out, tickets start at only $49 and are on sale now at MMLTour.com. After selling out the first six months of MAGIC MIKE LIVE London in record time, South Floridians and fans of the show are encouraged to book their tickets early for this limited engagement.

Brought to you by the team behind the hit film franchise, Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Nick Wechsler, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree stage production designed to provide an unparalleled evening of service and entertainment. New to the MAGIC MIKE LIVE team is Emmy and Tony Award-winner Michael Cohl and his partner Tony Smith, principals with Bat Out of Hell (BOHH) Productions, who will serve as the lead promoters for the tour.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE's latest announcement was made during an exclusive preview event for media and invited guests in Miami's Design District on Wednesday. During the VIP sneak peek, the invited audience was treated to a live performance of select scenes from the show and remarks from executive producer Vincent Marini and "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" film director Steven Soderbergh. The two shared detailed renderings of the debut Miami engagement and what guests can expect from the production and its amenities, including a curated cocktail program featuring Soderbergh's spirit brand Singani 63.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 90-minute stage production performed in the world's largest Spiegeltent, The Arcadia. After taking in the venue's aesthetic indoor-outdoor courtyard space, guests will marvel as they enter the multi-story, 600-seat venue which incorporates the best design features from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world. A cast comprised of the world's sexiest, most talented performers will dazzle the room with thrilling acrobatics, daring dance routines, live music and more performed in front of, behind, and above the audience. Every performance, every fabric, every finish, every detail of The Arcadia has been meticulously curated by the show's creator and director Channing Tatum and the MAGIC MIKE LIVE creative team.

"We've performed MAGIC MIKE LIVE all over the world, from London to Las Vegas, Sydney to Berlin and while I love every one of our shows, this new tour is something truly special for us," said Marini. "It's the culmination of everything we've learned about our show and our guests over the last five years. The venue is off-the-hook, the cast features some of our best performers on the planet, and the experience we are crafting for our guests in Miami is truly unique in the world of live entertainment. We can't wait to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the people of Miami and South Florida."

"We are so thrilled to partner with Channing and Vincent on the North American tour of MAGIC MIKE LIVE. This one-of-a-kind show is the type of unique experiences we plan to bring to fans across the U.S. and internationally," said Cohl. "Michael and I are ready to literally get this show on the road," said Smith. "This show is a dream tour because it has all the elements to make it a huge success, and we're planning to put everything we have into making that happen."

The Arcadia's multiple bars will feature a curated cocktail experience created in collaboration with Soderbergh's Singani 63. "The versatility of Singani 63 allows us to create a cocktail experience that tracks with MAGIC MIKE LIVE as you watch it, so that your taste buds follow the story along with your eyeballs," said Soderbergh. "It's another part of what makes the show so unique, and it's an absolute coincidence that I am connected to both brands."

The fun isn't just limited to the 90-minute show! Guests are invited to come early and stay late to indulge in a variety of delicious food and drink offerings while enjoying the indoor-outdoor lounge complete with music, multiple bars, fire pits, and comfortable seating. For the first time ever at a MAGIC MIKE LIVE production, guests can enjoy a first-class, al fresco dining experience from a to-be-announced restaurant partner while taking in unparalleled views of the Magic City's picturesque skyline.

VIP Experiences

Epic VIP experiences are awaiting those looking to up the ante on their visit to MAGIC MIKE LIVE:

Ultra Seating: Experience MAGIC MIKE LIVE like never before from one of just 12 available Ultra Seats. Starting at $497.48 per person, each Ultra Seat package includes: Front-row, plush couch seating as close to the action as you can possibly get Complimentary cocktails by Singani 63 timely served to pair with special moments throughout the show Admission to the exclusive, post-show VIP lounge where guests can hang out and get photos with select members of the cast while enjoying live music, complimentary specialty cocktails and delectable culinary surprises Complimentary preferred parking A commemorative VIP lanyard A personal concierge, who will provide each party with direct communication before, during and after the show Dedicated waitstaff during the show

Mike's Exclusive Package: No matter where you sit for the show, upgrade your experience to score access to the exclusive VIP lounge after the show with the purchase of a Mike's Exclusive Package add-on for $299 per person. VIPs will get to meet and take photos with members of the cast while enjoying live music, complimentary specialty cocktails and delectable culinary surprises.

While inspiring more than one million guests around the world with shows currently running in Las Vegas and London and past engagements in Berlin and Australia, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has earned its place at the center of the cultural zeitgeist with regular appearances on major TV shows including ELLEN, The TODAY Show, The Graham Norton Show, This is Us, Britain's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. MAGIC MIKE LIVE also inspired HBO Max's instant-hit unscripted reality series Finding Magic Mike, and has helped continue to fuel popularity for the "Magic Mike" film franchise which is currently in post-production on its third and final installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

The North American touring production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by South Africa-born Kalon Badenhorst, who has performed the titular role of "Mike" in Berlin and Las Vegas. The ensemble cast is also anticipated to include MAGIC MIKE LIVE alumni: Clare Billson, HBO Max's Finding Magic Mike finalist Nate Bryan, Kitwana Clark, Jake Paul Green, Burim Jusufi, Nick Phillips, Brian Siregar, Blake Varga and Joshua Williams; as well as MML newcomers Joshua Berovides, Kiana De Van der Schueren, Marcquet Hill, Nikki Lowe and Joavanie Santiago.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is produced by Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Caroline, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan and Nick Wechsler in Association with Vincent Marini, Eric Kuhn, Jack W. Batman, Bruce Harris, Julia Stoneman, Richard Winkler, Alan Shorr, Dawn Smalberg, and Gary Cohn.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour will perform a 90-minute show at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and at Midnight on Saturday. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets starting at $49 and more information, visit MMLTour.com or call 702-623-3650. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-633-0195 or email Hello@IndigoTickets.com.