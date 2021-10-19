Celia Rose Gooding and Renee Rapp to Host 'The Reckoning Halloween Party' Presented by BFRJ x BROADWAY BLACK

BFRJ x BROADWAY BLACK will host The Reckoning Halloween Party at RPM Underground in New York City on Sunday, October 31st, 2021 starting at 8pm. Hosted by Broadway stars Celia Rose Gooding ("Jagged Little Pill", "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") and Renee Rapp ("Mean Girls", "HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls,") this event is the first of its kind since the return of New York Theatre and will raise funds to benefit Broadway For Racial Justice and the organization's non-profit initiatives. Tickets are on sale now at www.broadwayblack.com/broadway-black-bfrj-the-reckoning-halloween/

The Reckoning invites theatre lovers and makers to showcase their best costumes off-stage in the lively nightlife atmosphere of RPM Underground for as little as $20 per advance ticket, or partiers can purchase any number of premium ticket packages that include open bar options. Enjoy a full evening of Halloween festivities as the doors -and bar- open at 8pm!

Crowd favorite writer, music producer, and DJ Ari Grooves will be in the booth creating an atmospheric soundscape and elevated vibe with a banger for every partygoer. Ari is guaranteed to get things jumpin' and usher guests through the evening of non-stop celebration complete with a multi-category costume contest awarding various winners with cash prizes for their commitment, creep-factor and creativity! Guests won't want to miss the chance to win tickets to American Utopia, Slave Play, The Lion King, Fairycakes, and more of their favorite shows being raffled through the night! The event will also take a moment to honor and toast a cherished member (to be announced next week) of the Broadway community.

Co-Producer BROADWAY BLACK is a one-of-a-kind multi-media platform which is dedicated to highlighting the achievements and successes of Black theatre artists on and off the Broadway stage. Founded in 2012, BROADWAY BLACK fosters and inspires artistic diversity and excellence in theatre and has solidified itself as the go-to media source for Black theatre. BFRJ joins BROADWAY BLACK to recreate the magic of such events as their Revival Concert series that invited Black vocalists and musicians back into the studio for music making in the midst of the pandemic providing over $25,000 of direct funds into the hands of Black performing artists across the country.

The Reckoning is the flagship collaboration by BFRJ x BWYBLK as co-producers with the shared mission of elivating and amplifying the excellence of the diverse and vibrant theatre community. These collaborators strive to create not just an event, but a partnership, that serves to unify and celebrate BIPOC in the theatre.