Celia Rose Gooding, Kenny Leon, Adrienne Warren and More to Take Part in New York Times Panel Discussion

New York Times Critic-At-Large Wesley Morris will be moderating a panel discussion with Broadway artists, responding to national unrest as part of OFFSTAGE: OPENING NIGHT, tomorrow, June 11th.

Featuring Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award Winner Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play), and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical)

Offstage: Opening Night Also Includes Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick of Plaza Suite; Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the cast of Company; Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris; Six writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; Mary-Louise Parker of The Sound Inside, Elizabeth Stanley of Jagged Little Pill; Moulin Rouge! The Musical choreographer Sonya Tayeh and dancers Khori Petinaud and Fred Odgaard; and Mare Winningham of Girl from the North Country

The New York Times presents a conversation between Broadway actors Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) and Adrienne Warren & Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), director Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play), and New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris at the outset of Offstage: Opening Night. The participants will explore what this time of national unrest means for artists and the theater and offer their perspectives on the global protests shaping the lives of theater creators and fans alike. Following the discussion, Times journalists show us some of their favorite moments from the shortened Broadway season-and the moments they look forward to when the curtain rises again-in an expansive program of performance and dialogue.

Offstage: Opening Night streams this Thursday, June 11, at 7pm EST. This pre-recorded special event will be available to viewers who RSVP in advance at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/broadway.



Details for Offstage: Opening Night

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, co-stars in the postponed Broadway production of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, share reflections;

Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the cast of Company perform the musical's title song in an exclusive video;

Jeremy O. Harris discusses Slave Play and reflects on the current moment of national unrest with Times writer and editor Aisha Harris, who penned the Times Opinion piece "What It's Like to See 'Slave Play' as a Black Person";

Elizabeth Stanley sings a song from Jagged Little Pill, introduced by Wesley Morris;

SIX writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss participate in a conversation with theater reporter Michael Paulson, who wrote about the musical coming to Broadway for the Times Spring Theater Preview, and share a special lockdown collaboration from cast members and fans all over the globe;

Moulin Rouge! The Musical choreographer Sonya Tayeh speaks with Times Weekend Arts editor Nicole Herrington, and showcases dancers Khori Petinaud and Fred Odgaard;

Mary-Louise Parker performs a scene from The Sound Inside, directed by David Cromer, and discusses the work with co-chief theater critic Jesse Green, who proclaimed the Broadway production "flawless" in his Critic's Pick review in October;

Mare Winningham will perform a song from Girl from the North Country, introduced by co-chief theater critic Ben Brantley, who called the Broadway staging "ravishing and singular."

The evening inaugurates Offstage, a new series of New York Times digital events exploring how theater artists are fostering their creative spirit and developing their work during the pause in performances due to COVID-19. In Offstage, Times theater critics and journalists will introduce audiences to some of the art form's most important voices, energizing performers, and talented craftspeople.

