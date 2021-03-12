Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celia Rose Gooding Joins STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

Additional actors added as series regulars include Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia.

Mar. 12, 2021  
An upcoming "Star Trek" spinoff series has added "Jagged Little Pill" star Celia Rose Gooding to its cast!

"Strange New Worlds" is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk, according to Variety.

The cast will be led by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, who originated their roles on "Star Trek: Discovery."

Gooding made her Broadway debut last season in "Jagged Little Pill." She is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Frankie Healy.

Watch the new cast announcement here:


